    Karnataka man falls into waterfall while trying to make Instagram reel. Video

    In the video shared on Twitter, the man could be seen standing on a rock overlooking the waterfall. He then lost his balance and fell into the rapidly flowing waves and disappeared away.

    July 28, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
    Karnataka waterfall

    The man was identified as 23-year-old Sharath Kumar fell into the Arasinagundi waterfalls in Udupi district of Karnataka. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @WazBLR).

    A man slipped and fell into a waterfall in Karnataka while trying to make an Instagram reel. The incident took place in the Arasinagundi waterfalls in Udupi district of the state and the person was identified as 23-year-old Sharath Kumar from Bhadravathi in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

    In the video shared on Twitter, the man could be seen standing on a rock overlooking the waterfall. He then loses his balance and falls into the rapidly flowing waves and disappears away.


    Police and emergency services reached the location to search for him, but his body could not be recovered.


    Many replied to the video, asking others to stay careful and not attempt such activities.

    "I have seen people doing these stunts a lot!!! Your safety comes first.. reels and memories you can make later. take care peeps," one user wrote.

    "Do not go near waterfalls or step on rocks wearing chappals/slippers/sandals or shoes. Just go barefoot. It has the most friction and will hold better," another user wrote.

    "So sad that the youth who normally should've been enjoying his young days, playing real sports & having fun with friends is another victim of what I call the cancer of virtual life. This Instagram, tik tok & social media have robbed the young generation of their prime," a third user wrote.

    In another similar incident, a man had a lucky escape after he slipped into a 70-foot gorge while taking a selfie near the Saptakund Waterfall near Ajanta Caves.

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 10:36 am

