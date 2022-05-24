Man asks bakery if cake contains egg. This was their response

The tweet on the cake has gone viral. (Image credit: @kapildwasnik/Twitter)

A man placed an order for a cake from a "renowned" bakery via Swiggy in Nagpur. The bakery, however, answered his question with frosting on the cake.

When the cake was delivered, it read "contain egg" in frosting, much to Twitter user Kapil Wasnik's amusement.



So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order pic.twitter.com/WHN0Ht20r0

— Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022

"I am speechless after receiving the order," he tweeted.

And Wasnik wasn't the only one who had a laugh over the turn of events. The now-viral post has had other people share their woeful experiences with personalised messages which were misinterpreted by the bakeries.

Among them, Twitter user Arun Nair also shared a similar experience and the "masterpiece" of a cake he received.

Soon, others joined in.



Had a similar experience. There were about 500 ways to screw up the spelling of "Congratulations", this wouldn't have been in those 500.https://t.co/SJl9ZoMIsz — Riteek Arora (@riteek) May 21, 2022





HOW HAVE THEY MANAGED TO MAKE SOMETHING EVEN WORSE THAN THE INFAMOUS "CONGRATION, YOU DONE IT" pic.twitter.com/hGU5OY4qei

— Sammi Calloni (@EmoLawnFlamingo) May 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the popularity of the tweet led to Wasnik creating "The contain cake" NFT.

Wasnik also thanked Twitter users for joining in on the fun and insisted that even after the episode, there were no hard feelings.

"Overwhelmed with joy on the responses to this tweet. So happy to know that this made many people laugh. Thank you so much Twitterati. No hard feelings. Swiggy, you are awesome," he tweeted.





