Mamata Banerjee plays drums at West Bengal Governor's family function in Chennai | Watch

Mamata Banerjee plays drums at at the family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, in Chennai, on Thursday. (Screengrab from ANI video)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had had her fair share of beating drums during festivals and celebratory events in Kolkata, on Thursday took to playing drums during the Governor La Ganesan's family function in Chennai.



#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays a drum as she arrives at the family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/SB03cBS3zk

The video of the incident has since gone viral. It shows the TMC chief first greeting the drum players the at 80th birthday celebrations of Ganesan's brother. She then gestured to one of the artistes for their drumsticks. Soon, as Banerjee started beating the traditional drums (known as "Chenda melam") others changed their beat to match hers.

Last month, Mamata Banerjee also made waves on social media after her attempts at dandiya went viral.

On Thursday, Banerjee also making a "courtesy call" at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's residence.