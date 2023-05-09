LinkedIn layoffs: Microsoft-owned firm cuts 700 jobs, phases out China app

LinkedIn has announced 716 job cuts

LinkedIn has become the latest tech company to cut jobs. The Microsoft-owned social media network on Monday announced it would slash 716 roles and phase out its local jobs app in China. LinkedIn, which has 20,000 employees, has grown revenue each quarter during the last year, but it joins other major technology companies including its parent in laying off workers amid a weakening global economic outlook, Reuters reported.

In a company-wide email, CEO Ryan Roslansky wrote: “As we guide LinkedIn through this rapidly changing landscape, we are making changes to our Global Business Organization (GBO) and our China strategy that will result in a reduction of roles for 716 employees.”

Roslansky said the move to cut roles in its sales, operations and support teams was aimed at streamlining the company's operations and would remove layers to help make quicker decisions.

He said the changes would also create 250 new roles. Laid-off LinkedIn employees from sales, operations and support teams would be eligible to apply for these roles.

LinkedIn has also decided to phase out InCareer, its local jobs app in China, by August 9, 2023. “Though InCareer experienced some success in the past year thanks to our strong China-based team, it also encountered fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate,” Roslansky wrote.

LinkedIn will retain a presence in China to help companies operating there to hire and train employees outside the country, a company spokesperson said.

Employees impacted by the layoffs in the US will receive a range of benefits, including severance pay, continuing health coverage, and career transition service. Benefits for employees outside the U.S. will align with the employment laws and local practices in each country, Roslansky said.

(with inputs from Reuters)