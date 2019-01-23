App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lift weights with ease: This startup makes intelligent suits that prevent injuries

suitX's exoskeleton suit will augment your strength and help prevent long-term injuries

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

An exoskeleton suit that augments your strength, seems like something out of a Marvel superhero film. US-based industry and government-funded startup suitX is using soft robotics exoskeletons to help industry workers reduce the strain on their knees, shoulders and back to prevent long-term injuries.

The bionics startup's MAX (Modular Agile eXoskeleton) suit combines three smaller exoskeletons to provide strength and support when you need it the most. The three modules in the MAX system (backX, shoulderX and legX) can all be worn separately depending on your requirement.

backX

backX

This back exoskeleton reduces the force and torque on a wearer’s lower back region while stooping, lifting objects or bending. When activated, backX augments the user’s strength and reduces compression on the spine, making it easier to lift heavy objects or packages. The exoskeleton can also provide support when climbing stairs and ladders, running, driving, and biking. The backX exoskeleton features a lightweight and comfortable design that doesn’t impede natural movements.

related news

legX

legX

The leg exoskeleton provides spring support when you squat, ensuring your quads won’t be working has hard. legX reduces knee fatigue by reducing the stress on the knee muscles, thus decreasing knee joint force. The exoskeleton provides unimpeded locomotion by only providing support when you need it. legX also features a chair mode, where you can lockout your knee joints and use the exoskeleton as a chair.

shoulderX

shoulderX

The shoulder exoskeleton is engineered to aid the wearer in performing chest to ceiling level tasks for longer with a fraction of the effort. shoulderX’s support capacity can be adjusted according to the tool being used or the difficulty of the job or fatigue level. The exoskeleton transfers force from the arms to the hips, reducing the load off your shoulders when lifting your arms. As you raise your arms, support force will increase to support them, while lowering your arms will cause the support force to decrease to zero, allowing for natural movements of your arms.

MAX or Modular Agile eXoskeleton combines the backX, legX and shoulderX modules in one versatile and flexible system that can be adapted for different workplace tasks. MAX may not be the Iron Man or Batman super-suit you’re looking for, but it will provide a bit of additional power for when your work demands it.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #Technology

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.