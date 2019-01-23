Lift weights with ease: This startup makes intelligent suits that prevent injuries

An exoskeleton suit that augments your strength, seems like something out of a Marvel superhero film. US-based industry and government-funded startup suitX is using soft robotics exoskeletons to help industry workers reduce the strain on their knees, shoulders and back to prevent long-term injuries.

The bionics startup's MAX (Modular Agile eXoskeleton) suit combines three smaller exoskeletons to provide strength and support when you need it the most. The three modules in the MAX system (backX, shoulderX and legX) can all be worn separately depending on your requirement.

This back exoskeleton reduces the force and torque on a wearer’s lower back region while stooping, lifting objects or bending. When activated, backX augments the user’s strength and reduces compression on the spine, making it easier to lift heavy objects or packages. The exoskeleton can also provide support when climbing stairs and ladders, running, driving, and biking. The backX exoskeleton features a lightweight and comfortable design that doesn’t impede natural movements.

The leg exoskeleton provides spring support when you squat, ensuring your quads won’t be working has hard. legX reduces knee fatigue by reducing the stress on the knee muscles, thus decreasing knee joint force. The exoskeleton provides unimpeded locomotion by only providing support when you need it. legX also features a chair mode, where you can lockout your knee joints and use the exoskeleton as a chair.

The shoulder exoskeleton is engineered to aid the wearer in performing chest to ceiling level tasks for longer with a fraction of the effort. shoulderX’s support capacity can be adjusted according to the tool being used or the difficulty of the job or fatigue level. The exoskeleton transfers force from the arms to the hips, reducing the load off your shoulders when lifting your arms. As you raise your arms, support force will increase to support them, while lowering your arms will cause the support force to decrease to zero, allowing for natural movements of your arms.

MAX or Modular Agile eXoskeleton combines the backX, legX and shoulderX modules in one versatile and flexible system that can be adapted for different workplace tasks. MAX may not be the Iron Man or Batman super-suit you’re looking for, but it will provide a bit of additional power for when your work demands it.