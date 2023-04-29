UN World Jazz Day 2023 | In Mumbai this weekend, jazz is everywhere

UN World Jazz Day was launched in 2011, to enable intercultural dialogue and turn the world's attention toward the genre. (Image by Victor Freitas via Pexels)

On April 30 every year, the UN World Jazz Day is celebrated around the world. It first began in 2011 as a means to unite through music, enable intercultural dialogue, and turn the world's attention toward the genre.

Ever since major cities around the world have celebrated the day, sometimes the entire week when musicians come together in concert. Mumbai also witnesses several of these shows, and this year, the weekend is going to be a jazz-filled one.

Here are some of the events you can catch:

Jazz at NCPA by Louiz Banks

The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) has been a home for jazz lovers for all these years. Their theatres resound with the sound of jazz music and they’ve marked International Jazz Day with a musical fest for the last 10 years. In their 11th year, NCPA will present a show curated by jazz exponent Louiz Banks that will feature a big list of jazz artists from across the city. From a display of musical instruments to some fine vocal talent, this event is being organized in association with UNESCO and The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz.

AT Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

ON April 30, 6 pm

The Bandra Jazz Festival

When it’s jazz you are talking about, a concert may not be enough. So, The Revolver Club’s Bandra Jazz Festival is making a two-day party of it, packed with events for fans of jazz music.

On both days, the first half will be dedicated to jazz listening sessions on vinyl. There are slots dedicated to styles and periods of jazz that you can choose from. This will be followed by a book discussion with Naresh Fernandes, author, of Taj Mahal Foxtrot, The Story of Bombay’s Jazz Age. He will tell you the story of the making of his book and jazz’s glory days in Mumbai, and its eventual film connection.

Both evenings have live gigs, with Zian B Ensemble taking the stage on Day 1 and The Mayfly Quintet on Day 2. The listening sessions and discussion is free with registration while the evening concerts are ticketed.

AT Veranda, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill, Bandra

ON April 29 and 30, 10 am onwards

World Jazz Festival

It’s a weekend full of treats for the jazz lover. The Banyan Tree’s World Jazz Festival which made its debut in 2020, is returning this year in full force after the pandemic. In collaboration with Amersfoort Jazz Festival from The Netherlands, the World Jazz Festival this year will travel to Pune, Bangalore, New Delhi, and Hyderabad.

Over the course of two days, the festival will bring on stage musicians from the USA, Thailand, Serbia, Brazil, Netherlands, and many more countries. It will also cover many of the sub-genres within jazz. Expect to see a coming together of cultures and some Indo-jazz.

Some of the artistes performing include Baer Traa with Lizzy Ossevoort, the Lucas Santana Quintet, Susanne Alt, and Anna Serierse.

AT Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra

ON April 29 and 30

International Jazz Day by Adil Manuel

Keeping up with the tradition, like last year, musician Adil Manuel will present a line-up at antiSocial, this International Jazz Day. Those who throng the venue often know that there is hardly a day that goes by without the sound of music on its quirky stage.

This year, playing on International Jazz Day are the Adil Manuel Collective, Rajeev Raja Combine, Second Sight, Flamenco India, Deepak Verma, Samantha Noella, and a few more surprise acts.

They are celebrating a day ahead and you might want to grab your tickets before they are gone.

AT antiSocial, Mathurdas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

ON April 29, 8 pm