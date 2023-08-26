Onam 2023: All you need to know about the 10 celebratory days of Kerala's harvest festival

Eight to 10 women dance in a circle in Thiruvathirakali performances for Onam. (Photo by Syam Subramanian via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

Kerala harvest festival Onam encourages people to imbibe the values of honesty, dignity and peace, so that King Mahabali - who it is believed returns to his beloved state on Onam day - can see his subjects happy. Athachamayam is a grand procession that marks the beginning of the grand celebration of Onam. Athachamayam 2023 fell on August 20.

Chef Suresh DC, Hosa, Goa, explains, “The 10-day Onam carnival showcases the best of Malayali history and culture. Onam, the harvest festival in Kerala, is known for its intricately painted Pookalam, delicious Onasadya, Snake Boat Race, and the unique Kaikottikali dance. These are just a few of its most notable attractions. The festival brings together a multitude of colours and flavours from across God’s Own Country and the celebrations reach their apex on the auspicious day of Thiruvonam.”

Here is what the 10 days look like:

Day 1: Atham

Regarded as the most auspicious day, it begins with a bath, followed by prayers at the temple. Home Chef Nitin Sumithran of Appam Stories, Mumbai, who hails from Kerala, says, “People begin making Pookalam (Rangoli of flowers), using yellow petals and green leaves.”

Food enthusiast Anjana Gopakumar adds, “Ten days of the Athapoo (the decorative flower designs) in our homes for decoration keep getting bigger and bigger, as each day passes.”

While traditionally girls from the family prepare an Athapoo (the base layer of the small floral design) in the front yard to greet the spirit of King Mahabali as he starts his descent to earth, the boys help by collecting flowers.

Day 2: Chithira

Families come together on this day and plan for the preparations to be made for the coming days. A new layer of flowers - orange and yellow blooms - is added to the Pookalam.

Pookalam for Onam. (Photo by Saran Indokera via Pexels)

Day 3: Chodhi

Gifts are exchanged among family members and people indulge in last-minute shopping. Chef Suresh says, “Men choose to buy mundu, while boys prefer Pattu Pavada, and women prefer to wear Kasavi Saree. To commemorate the event, which is also referred to as Onakkodi, a further layer of flowers is added to the Pookalam.”

Day 4: Vishakam

One of the most sacred days, it heralds the beginning of the Onam Sadya (the lavish feast) preparations and Malayalis begin stocking their homes with the season's first crop. Every member of the family contributes to the sadya, comprising 26 dishes. The Pookalam gets another layer of flowers and becomes bigger, thus displaying the intricate and elaborate designs.

Onasadya. (Photo by Saveurs Secretes via Pexels)

Day 5: Anizham

The fifth day spells excitement, as the grand snake boat race or Vallamkali, on the River Pamba is flagged off. Chundan vallams, are the boats used for the event. What sets this race apart is that every member of the team has to be perfectly synchronized to move the boat forward. Rowing of boats according to the rhythm of the songs and music of the drums, makes for an impressive spectacle. Again, the Pookalam gets an addition of flowers to it.

Snake boats lining up for a march past at the Nehru Trophy Boat Race on August 12, 2023.

Day 6: Thriketa

The sixth day witnesses a plethora of cultural programmes being conducted all over the state like Pulli kali (Tiger dance) and Kaikotti kali (a clap dance). People also step out and visit their ancestral homes.

Day 7: Moolam

On this day, another layer is added to the Pookalam. In addition, a swing, beautifully decorated with flowers, is also added in order to celebrate the King Mahabali’s homecoming.

Day 8: Pooradam

The eighth day of Onam witnesses more excitement and festivities. People make Onathappan, pyramid-style clay idols representing Mahabali and Vamana, which are then taken around the home and placed in the middle of the Pookalams to start the Pooradam ritual. This is each family’s way of extending an invitation to King Mahabali to visit their homes.

Day 9: Uthradam

This day is a public holiday in Kerala, as it is the penultimate day of the festival. Homes are cleaned thoroughly, decorated and people gear up for the main festival the next day. “It is also referred to as Aditya Onam or First Onam,” says Nitin. Among the Nair community, the family’s dependents give vegetables and coconut oil as gifts (Onakazhcha) to the family’s eldest member, known as the “Karanavar”.

Day 10: Thiruvonam

Finally, the biggest day of the festival arrives. People apply rice-flour batter on the main door of their houses, which are decorated. They put on onnakodi (new clothes), women wear jewellery and families partake the 9-course Onasadya, that is typically served on a banana leaf. Cultural programmes and fireworks abound, and homes are steeped in gaiety.