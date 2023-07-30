5 khichdis for monsoon, and restaurants that serve them in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Bangalore

Butter chicken khichdi and Fada Ni Khichdi with Gujarati Kadhi.

What’s not to love about India’s favourite comfort food, khichdi, a flavourful dal-rice staple? Every region in India has an inimitable rendition, and although eaten anytime, it is even more sought-after during monsoons.

A protein (pulses, eggs, sea food or meat) cooked with a grain or seed (rice, daliya, sago [sabudana, made from tapioca], khus-khus, quinoa, etc.) vegetables, spices and voila! Khichdi, a complete meal, is ready in minutes. Relish it with a dollop of ghee, accompanied by curd, pickle, papad and this one-pot dish, is further elevated.

Whether it is a simple moong dal khichdi in north India; or the fragrant Bhoger khichuri in Bengal; the Vaghareli khichdi in Gujarat with arhar dal, rice, tuvar dana, peanuts; or the tangy and spicy, Bisi Bele Bhaat in Karnataka, consistencies and flavours may vary, but there is a khichdi to appease every palate. Often given to those recuperating from illness, khichdi is even relished on Makar Sankranti and special occasions. Apart from a plethora of vegetarian khichdis, non-vegetarians too can get their fill with a Pork Galho from Nagaland or a Bhuna mutton khichdi or perhaps even a sea food khichdi.

With innovation reigning supreme and Instagram-worthy dishes a pre-requisite, Chefs are creating several exceptional and sustainable khichdis with grains and millets, as they are going back to their cultural roots.

According to some food historians, khichdi, originates from the Sanskrit word, khiccā, which denotes ‘a dish made with rice and pulses,’ while others highlight its popularity with the Mughals, with a mention in the ‘Ain -e-Akbari.’ Whatever be the origins, khichdi is relished in every household. Here are five kichdis to try this monsoon:

Fada Ni Khichdi

A nutritious medley of moong dal, broken wheat, vegetables and spices, served with a Gujarati Kadhi. The addition of broken wheat or daliya, is what sets it apart and even imparts a distinctive bite. Flavourful and wholesome, this is a much sought-after khichdi in Mumbai. (Available at Soam, Mumbai)

Wild Mushroom Varuval with Pongal

If you thought Pongal is just a savoury South Indian dish, made from moong dal, rice and spices, think again. Chef Suresh DC of Hosa Goa has given this simple dish an incredible makeover, with a presentation to match. He says, “The mushroom varuval is inspired from the South Indian breakfast staple - Pongal - a comfort dish, made with rice, lentils and enhanced with ginger and black pepper. While cooking European cuisine, I loved mushroom risotto and inspired by this and Pongal, my least favourite while growing up, I created the Mushroom Varuval, which I serve along with truffle-flavoured Pongal.” (at Hosa, Goa)

Butter Chicken Khichdi

Made with a North Indian favourite - butter chicken - this dish is an amalgamation of rich butter chicken flavours and comforting khichdi, resulting in a creamy, satiating meal. This khichdi has been around for a bit, but gourmands never tire of its flavours. Served with papad, kachumber, raita, and achaar, it is a culinary coup. (at Monkey Bar, Delhi)

Cheesy Hari Bhari Khichdi

Monsoons call for indulgence and vegetarian fare can be a treat too. The vibrant, Cheesy Hari Bhari Khichdi, with fresh spinach, veggies, and cheese, is an explosion of flavours and textures on the palate. Served with a side of curd, pickle, and papad, it proves to be a hearty meal, apt for this weather. (at Khandani Rajdhani, Pune)

Cheesy Hari Bhari Khichdi, with fresh spinach, veggies, and cheese.

Bajra Khichdi

If something healthy and plant-based is on your mind, this Bajra khichdi is your best bet. From the arid plains to the royal kitchens – Bajra millet reigns supreme in Rajasthan and Nidhi Nahata has cleverly integrated it into a nutritious and palate-pleasing khichdi. “It is gluten-free and a good source of dietary fibre, protein, energy and vitamins,” says Nidhi. You can’t possibly say no to this khichdi. (at Justbe by Nidhi Nahata, Bengaluru)

With exciting khichdi options available, go grab your favourite one, as the thunderous clouds roll in once more.

