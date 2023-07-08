Ayurveda tips to stay healthy this monsoon

A light, nourishing bowl of warm rice kanji is ideal in the monsoons. (Photo: Charles Chen via Unsplash)

The skies have finally opened up and its pouring in most parts of the country. And no matter how romantic the rains can get (yes, we are referring to Bollywood’s rim jhim geere sawan song, Hollywood’s Gene Kelly tap-dancing to the beats of pelting rain, and the song Raindrops keep falling on my head), the showers don’t come alone. They bring with them a set of health issues such as weak immunity, viral fever, cough, cold, stomach infections and weakness in general. This is because the damp and humid weather is a perfect environment for microbes to grow and thrive in. “Due to the transition from summer to monsoon, the bio-energies (vata, pitha and kapha) automatically get aggravated, resulting in improper digestive fire (agni). This leads to a week immunity and various diseases in the body,” says Sreeragh Nair, a trained Ayurveda specialist and general manager at Shatam Jeeva, a 100-acre luxury Ayurvedic wellness retreat in Jhansi. This season can affect metabolism as well and that’s the reason you are more prone to bloating and indigestion during monsoons, he adds.

Food as medicine in Ayurveda

Khichdi is both comforting and nourishing during the rains. (Photo: Mario Raj via Unsplash)

According to Ayurveda, monsoon aggravates the vata component (one of these three energies; it is light and airy and manages body movement related functions) in our body which makes people prone to certain illnesses. The digestive fire remains considerably weak throughout the rains making it difficult to digest heavy meals. A light, nourishing diet of warm foods can come handy. “Food items like khichdi, rasam and rice gruel or kanji are highly recommended. Especially karkidaka kanji (a medicinal rice gruel prepared in Kerala) when taken for 15 days during monsoon really helps. This dish is not only a source of nourishment but helps in the rejuvenation of the body to fight disease and boost immunity,” says Nair. The kanji is also ideal for those grappling with diabetes and cholesterol issues. With little to no fat, it’s easy to digest making it available for nearly anyone to consume this dish. It’s seen that the kanji is good for people with arthritis. The method of preparation of karkidaka kanji varies in different households as people usually take the medicinal plants available in their garden to prepare the kanji. Panchakarma – which is a combination of massage, special foods and nutritional directives, mellow fasting and colon treatments — is highly recommended during this period to free the body from accumulated toxins.

A steaming hot mug of ginger tea on a damp day warms up your bones and burns away thick, heavy congestion. (Photo: Mitchell Luo via Unsplash)

Make sure you stock up on ginger. This hero herb is famed for its prowess to pacify aggravated vata in the body, which is common during monsoons. “On damp, rainy days you may feel heavy and sluggish. Ginger improves the body's digestion ability which in turn keep you energetic. It is particularly beneficial for clearing congestion in the upper respiratory tract, including the throat, nose and sinuses. A simple cup of fresh ginger tea, made by boiling an inch of the root in two cups of water, does the trick. The perkiness of ginger brings a sense of lightness back to a heavy, congested head,” says Sujith Baliga, a Mumbai-based Ayurveda practitioner. Fresh ginger is also considered to be one of the best digestives and for this reason is among the most revered roots in Ayurveda. It is suitable for all body types (tridoshic) to stimulate digestive strength. “A few pieces of ginger, some salt and lime works excellently to stimulate appetite before a meal, and gets digestive juices flowing,” he adds.

In Ayurveda, garlic is seen far more as a medicine than a food. (Photo: Anshu via Unsplash)

Another ingredient to bring into the spotlight during monsoon is garlic. “In Ayurveda, garlic is seen more as a medicine than a food. This little bulb is very potent and should be treated with caution and respect. Apart from adding distinct flavours to food garlic also has the incredible ability to heal gastric disturbances such as flatulence, boost metabolism and works as an antibiotic and antifungal food. The best way to consume garlic is to use it in everyday gravies, flavour soups and stir fries and to temper dals,” says Nair.

And while your heart and stomach might crave hot pakodas and chai experts caution against oily foods. “Anything which is heavy in nature such as oily food, curd, non-vegetarian food items, creamy and sweet dishes must be avoided. All these foods are difficult to digest and will certainly disturb metabolic activity leading to various diseases,” says Nair who suggests drinking warm water throughout the day. “Boil two litres of water with one inch dry ginger, half inch dry turmeric, six-eight black pepper corns and two tulsi leaves. Boil it all for 20 minutes and drink this water throughout the day. It helps to keep fever and flu away.” Shifting to steamed salads instead of raw vegetables also helps to avoid bacterial and viral infections.

In vegetables, bottle gourd is highly recommended in Ayurveda for its alkaline nature which helps to keep your digestive system active. And it doesn’t always have to be a boring subzi. You could add it to soups, stuff it in a paratha or turn it into delectable koftas.

Shatam Jeeva’s Karkidaka Kanji recipe

Ingredients

Navara rice - 1 cup

Coconut milk - 200ml

Crushed pepper - 1 tbsp

Garlic - 1 tbsp

Jaggery - to taste

Fenugreek seeds - 5 tbsp

Ginger- crushed or powdered - 5gm

Turmeric powder - 1 pinch

Dashamoola Choorna & Trikatu Choorna - 5 gm each, both are easily available in medical or general stores

Method

Keep the rice to boil and while it is on the stove grind all the dry ingredients (pepper, garlic, fenugreek seeds, turmeric powder, dashamoola choorna and trikatu choorna). Leave out jaggery

Add the ground mix to the rice and let it boil

Add the jaggery to the boiling rice and let it thicken

When it starts to thicken add the coconut milk, mix it well and turn off the flame

Add ghee on top and serve.

