Top 10 breakfast places in Hyderabad

Irani samosas in the old city.

One of the best ways to get a taste of the cuisine of Hyderabad is to head to the old city that expectedly ticks all the boxes when it comes to sampling authentic Hyderabadi cuisine. Having said that, the newer cafes and modern restaurants also do a great job of serving lip-smacking local fare.

Food from street carts (locally called bandis) has gained much traction in recent years, and you can spot loads of them near KBR Park as well at Chhatri at Begum Bazar - they serve dosas, idlis, Mysore bajji and more. Begum Bazar is also where Lakshman ki bandi and Jodhpur Sweets (that serves stuffed kachoris and other Rajasthani-style snacks) are located.

When in Hyderabad, do try the Khichdi keema khatta at a few places in the Old city and head to Nilofer café for Bun Maska and other baked goods.

There is a whole line of stalls outside the High Court selling jalebis, samosas and more as well.

We list 10 of our picks /for your next visit to the city of pearls.

Sree Poorna Tiffins

Actress Lakshmi Manchu had once tweeted that the breakfast here is to die for, and added that idli, karam dosa and pesarattu were her favourites.

Located at Yousufguda, Sree Poorna Tiffins serves South Indian fare and is well known for its ghee-laden idlis. When here, try the different varieties of pesarattu, made with green moong dal, especially the one that is stuffed with upma.

Nimrah Bakery

Located just off Charminar is Nimrah Bakery. Known for its Osmania Biscuits and Tea, it has been around for a few decades. The affable Aslam, the owner’s son, ensures that you are in for a treat with his generous sampling of a range of biscuits and buns.

The bakery serves fruit, kaju, oats jam, pista, choco chips, dry fruit, butter biscuits as well as rusk toast and nan khatai. They also have a variety of buns, Shirmal, bread and toast as well as Dilpasand and puffs.

Do try the Special Maska Bun and Creme Roll when you are here. And wash it all down with a special Chai as you soak in the views of the magnificent Charminar.

A selection of biscuits at Nimrah Bakery

Café Marka

Located in the plush Banjara Hills, Café Marka is a boutique café cum patisserie where breakfast options include croissants layered with butter, Eggs Benedict, yoghurt topped with fresh seasonal fruits and club sandwiches. They also serve an assortment of vegetarian and non-vegetarian bagel sandwiches.

If you are feeling indulgent, try the Signature Breakfast that comes with a selection of eggs, bowl of sautéed veggies, choice of chicken sausage, turkey ham, baked beans, seasonal fruits, yoghurt, selection of pastries and drinks.

Pancakes, omelettes, and French toast are also available. Wash it all down with a cup of coffee made with freshly sourced, home-ground coffee beans or fresh watermelon juice and you are set to take on the day.

Chutneys

With eight outlets in the city, Chutneys is a popular breakfast option for all the right reasons. The place serves quintessential South Indian specialties as well as some unique ones like the fiery Guntur idli, MLA Pesarattu, 70mm Dosa and Babai Hotel Idli.

The best part is that the food is served with an assortment of six chutneys, including sweet coconut, peanut, ginger, and seasonal vegetable chutneys. The sweet coconut chutney is to die for, and you may well end up refilling that more than the others.

Theory Café & Dessert Bar

Set amidst lush greenery in the upscale Jubilee Hills locality, this is the place to try some typical English fare like Peanut butter royal sandwich, Classic and Hazelnut Chocolate French Toast, Pancakes, Banoffee pie pancakes and more. They also have a delectable range of desserts. There's a choice of indoor and outdoor seating.

Minerva Coffee Shop

Minerva Coffee Shop has six branches in Hyderabad. Do stop by at the one in Himayat Nagar, the first branch, for a breakfast of South Indian dishes. The Button Idli with sambar, Poori Bhaji, Butter Masala Dosa, Onion Dosa, Set Dosa with Kurma, Onion Uthappam and Button Vada with Sambar make this outlet ideal for a hearty South Indian vegetarian breakfast.

Govind’s Bandi

Located in the bylanes of the Old City, Govind’s Bandi is the place to go for all things dosa: Plain Dosa, Govind Dosa, Diet Dosa, Karram Dosa, Cheese Dosa, Corn Dosa, Schezwan Dosa, Cheese Burst Dosa, Paper Kothmir Dosa, Pizza Dosa and even a Chocolate Dosa, it's all here. Govind's is used to customers taking his photos and will smile despite being busy. He also makes a great idli-vada combination that is a must-try. A variety of upmas are also available here.

Don't miss the crisp dosas at Govind's Bandi

Taj Mahal Hotel

A property that is a few decades old, the Taj Mahal Hotel in Abids has an in-house restaurant where you can try some old-time breakfast options like tomato omelette, which is made using a secret recipe and served with a special sauce. The Hara Bhara Dosa and Set dosas served with a kurma - whose recipe is a closely guarded secret - are must-trys here. Do try the food with karapodi and allam (ginger) chutney.

Abids Taj Mahal Hotel. (Photo by Veera.sj via Wikimedia Commons)

Hotel Nayaab

Best known for its payas, gurda and niharis, Hotel Nayaab at Ghansi Bazar in the old city, starts its breakfast service at 4 am. (yes, you read that right). A treat for non-vegetarians, this is where they serve Bhaji Gurda, Bheja Fry, Bheja Masala and Kheema for breakfast. Do not miss the Kesar Chai here, it is a specialty. However, there is hardly anything if you are vegetarian so do keep that in mind.

Ishtaa

A home-style pure-vegetarian restaurant in Gachibowli, Ishtaa dishes are made with recipes that have been passed down the generations, and seasonal ingredients. The menu includes Ulavacharu Idli, Tawa Podi Idli, Chitti Idli, Poori Kesari Bath, Jeedipappu Neyyi Upma, Uggani Bajji, Sabudhana Khichidi, Panasaku Idli, Rayalaseema Yerra Kaaram Dosa and a set of Kids Dosas such as Horlicks Dosa and Chocochips Utappam. They also have combos where you can try a selection of idlis, dosas and uttapams.