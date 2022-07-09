English
    10 must-try Mumbai vegetarian restaurants

    The tastiest meat-free fare in Mumbai, from fast casual to fine dining experiences. 

    Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
    July 09, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST
    Mexican Pani Puri at Cafe 49 and (right) small plates at Burma Burma.

    After offering vegetarians a raw deal for years, Mumbai restaurants are now waking up to serve some really creative food - yes, it goes beyond paneer, potatoes and the keeps-you-guessing-what's-in-it 'mix-veg'.

    For these restaurants, cooking without meat, and sometimes dairy, is no longer a constraint, but rather an opportunity for creativity. There are options here from fast-casual to fine dine. So bookmark this page if you are vegetarian or in the mood for a meat detox. 

    Tuskers

    Those looking for Gujarati, Rajasthani or Marwari thali in a fine-dining setting should head to Tuskers. This vegetarian restaurant at Sofitel BKC has an array of regional dishes, from gatte ki sabzi, kofta curries, dal ka halwa, to dal panchmel and raw-banana preparations. There’s an extensive cocktail menu, if you’re a vegetarian with a cocktail connoisseur’s heart. The straight pours include some fine scotch.

    Where: Sofitel Hotel, C 57, Bandra Kurla Complex

    Cost for two: Rs 4,000-plus

    Call: +91 (22) 6117 5115 / 5116

    Plural

    Vedant Shah’s Plural demonstrates how you don't need meat to have a great Asian meal. The menu redefines classics like charred bhavnagri chili, tempeh bao, hummus made with roasted eggplant and tofu and whole-roasted cauliflower. Whatever you do, don’t leave without tucking in a few summer rolls paired with a dangerously addictive nuoc champ dip. The herbal stew here is perfect for monsoon. They have a fine selection of beers and some serious coffee too. 

    Where: Jai Hind Building, Kala Ghoda, Fort

    Price for two: Rs 2,500-plus

    Call: 9892382740 / 022-49605020

    Sesame Tofu at Plural Sesame Tofu at Plural

    La Poz Place

    This place makes vegetarian food a lot of fun. The setting is an old world bungalow with a veranda, swing and charming chandeliers. Reccos include bruschetta with toppings, pizza and hand -rolled tortellini stuffed with green peas. They have recently added a bar to the venue. 

    Where: Kala Ghoda, Fort

    Meal for two: Rs 3,000-plus

    Call: 070090 00246

    Pizza at la Poz Place Pizza at La Poz Place

    Rasotsav 

    It’s always a good time for an over-loaded thali. The one at Rasotsav ticks all the boxes – freshly made, wide variety and a staff that sneakily (and lovingly) fills katoris when you are not watching! My favourite is the chaat and kesar rajbhog for dessert. The menu changes every day. Mark Tuesday for a thali at Rs 299!

    Where: Royal Sands Building, Shastri Nagar Road, Andheri West

    Price for two: Rs 1,000

    Call: 7208027824/25

    Rasotsav thali Rasotsav thali

    Burma Burma

    This is one of the few places in the city that dishes up a good Burmese meal in a sweet Burmese setting. Launch straight into the Khowsuey, followed by the spicy avocado tea leaf salad. The ramen and Rangoon vegetable curry are both compelling choices. Wash it all down with a black tea or Oolong tea pot. 

    Where: Fort

    Meal for two: Rs 2,500-plus

    Call: 9920240034

    Burma Burma Shiitake Autumn Crunch Roll Burma Burma Shiitake Autumn Crunch Roll

    Soam

    Seasonal Gujarati specialties in simple settings - that’s Soam. Prepare to wait, but the rewards will be aplenty, including Moong Dal Khichu, dhokla, green garlic khichdi, farsan platter, kairi nu shaak with jau rotis and ringna no olo. Have you tried the bhajia platter here?

    Where: Opposite Babulnath Temple, Chowpatty

    Cost for Two: Rs 1,000

    Call: 022-23698080

    Masala Doodh and garam jalebis at Soam Masala doodh and jalebis at Soam

    Santé Spa Cuisine

    This health-forward restaurant takes its green tag seriously with neem wood crockery, banana leaf straws and copper glasses. The menu comprises freshly made salads, wholesome smoothies and ragi-based pizzas. The food may be healthy and low in calories, but it’s also flavourful, creative and satisfying. Don’t miss the khakra-inspired nachos with Monterey Jack sauce or the phulka burrito with tamarind chutney. The brown rice and lentil risotto is a clever take on the Italian original. Guilt-free desserts include a beetroot sorbet and a watermelon caprioska granita. 

    Where: BKC and Khar

    Price for two: Rs 2,000-plus

    Vegan Bortsch at Sante Khar. Vegan Bortsch at Sante Khar.

    63 Bylane

    Vegetarian and a passionate pizza lover? This one’s for you. The Four Cheese & Paneer Tikka pizza comes with the right balance of floppy and crunchy crust and the tikka-flavoured spicy sauce is delicious. The Italian delight pizza is like summer on a pizza base. The nearly weightless slice offers a satisfying crackle as you fold it to eat. One slice will make you incredibly happy, and a second will make you want to get into a sleeping bag and watch a rom-com. The toasted garlic bread with creamy mushrooms is a smashing accompaniment.

    To order call: +91 7710027363 / +91 7710027263

    Four Cheese Paneer Tikka pizza at 63 BY-LANE Four Cheese Paneer Tikka pizza

    Oye Kake

    The food here will transport you straight to Amritsar! We are talking about melt-in-the-mouth chole with balloon like bhature, generously stuffed kulchas, marinated tikkas, thick lassis and the crispiest jalebis. Their Kake Di Thali basically represents the Punjabi tradition of eating 'raj ke' (till your heart desires). 

    Where: Where: Lower Parel, Fort and R City Mall

    Price for two: Rs 2,000

    Marinated tikkas at Oye Kake Marinated tikkas at Oye Kake

    Café 49

    This café on Juhu Tara Road is a good spot for intimate coffee dates, boisterous group dinners and cozy catch-ups over cocktails. The menu is a mix of Mediterranean and European dishes. Expect hearty bowls of nachos, creamy hummus, loaded pizzas and rich pastas laced with vegetables. There is a whole range of sliders with some fine cocktails too.

    Where: The Emerald Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

    Meal for two: Rs 2,500

    Tel: 9223379096

    Food and drinks at Cafe 49, Juhu Food and drinks at Cafe 49, Juhu
    Nivedita Jayaram Pawar is a Mumbai-based freelance journalist, who writes on food, art, design, travel and lifestyle.
    Tags: #food #mumbai #Mumbai restaurants #vegetarian
    first published: Jul 9, 2022 12:41 pm
