Everything you need to know about wallpapers but didn’t know whom to ask

The walls of a home are more than just structural elements. They can be a canvas for expression and art, when looked at through a creative lens. Surface treatments like using wallpaper, for example, can give walls more character.

Here’s what you need to know about selecting wallpapers for your home, and how it is a versatile option in comparison to plain and simple walls, especially when you wish to achieve a curated look indoors.

Wallpaper options and material types

There are broadly six types of wallpapers available in India. The price for each may depend on the material, finish, and the per-roll or per-square foot tariff.

The main categories are:

Paper-based: Here, the pattern/design is printed directly on the paper surface. It is one of the more budget-friendly choices (ranging from Rs20-100 per sq. ft).

Paper-backed vinyl: The base paper is usually coated with a layer of vinyl upon which the design is printed. These wallpapers can be wiped and are moisture-resistant (ranging from Rs85-120 per sq. ft).

Fabric: The designs are usually printed directly on to the fabric, or the pattern is overlaid on a fabric base (ranging from Rs4,000-8,000 per roll).

Non-woven: Made of natural refined plant fibre/synthetic fibre which give the wallpaper a luxe look (ranging from Rs900-3,500 per roll).

Solid vinyl: A durable and washable variety, here the vinyl layer is in the form of a solid vinyl sheet applied over fabric/paper (available at Rs.60-80 per square foot).

PVC/coated vinyl: A pocket-friendly option, the wallpaper is mostly moisture-resistant as an acrylic coating is layered over the base (cost is around Rs3,000 per roll).

Why opt for wallpapers?

Cost-effectiveness: Wallpapers can last 10-15 years if maintained well, whereas paint has the tendency to chip away, fade, stain, or be affected by seepage every 5-6 years because of the Indian climate. Hence, wallpapers make for more cost-effective choices in the long run.

Finish: They adhere seamlessly to wall surfaces and can conceal any minor imperfections.

Design possibilities: Aesthetic wallpapers add a sense of colour, texture, and dimension to spaces that paint cannot. There is a wide range of designs and materials to choose from: including silken finishes, natural grass cloth, cotton, textural paint, embossing, etc.

Ease of application: The process of application is quick and doesn’t need a long time to dry or apply multiple coats.

Impact of wallpapers on the space

Wallpapers have an immediate impact on the spaces they are introduced into. Neutral/light-toned wallpapers installed in areas like living areas and bedrooms can create a sense of space.

A great tactic is to hide or camouflage any imperfections across wall surfaces with wallpapers. Patterned or textured varieties especially guide the eye away from any surface undulations.

Upon picking the right wallpaper, cramped and constricted spaces of a home like hallways, passageways, foyers become brighter. Lean towards whites, neutrals, and pastel shades that reflect light.

Wallpapers can act as visual spatial separators. Their use to create focal accent walls helps in tastefully demarcating sections and areas in a room.

As a design element, wallpapers can be utilised across ceiling surfaces, in cabinets, and as framed art to spruce up spaces apart from as a regular application over walls.

In case one wants to explore a seasonal makeover, one can indulge in the use of traditional design, festive, holiday-themed Christmas wallpaper designs to enliven nooks of a home.

Wallpaper maintenance: key point

- While selecting a wall to apply wallpaper, ensure that it is not moisture-prone or close to kitchens, laundry and utility areas, or even bathrooms.

- Wallpapers when exposed to harsh sunlight over years tend to fade. Install them on walls that are less exposed to sunlight.

- Use soft and lint-free fabrics to gently wipe the wallpaper surface.

- Fabric or grass cloth varieties may be gently vacuumed as per maintenance needs.

If you are using a patterned wallpaper with a continuous motif, be careful to cut and overlap where the pattern meets.

DIY tips for wallpaper installation

1. Measuring is key! Carefully measure and cut the sheets from the roll. If you are using a patterned wallpaper with a continuous motif, be careful to cut and overlap where the pattern meets. Numbering the wallpaper sections once they have been cut - prior to installation - is a good idea to simplify the process.

2. Clean, sand and prime the walls before installing the wallpaper. In case you’re using an adhesive, it is recommended that you try using a paint roller. For peel-off paper adhesive, release the protective layer in small portions for precise and controlled application.

3. After installation of each section, make sure you smoothen the panel gently. As you apply, wipe off excess glue with a sponge.

4. Cut any excess edges using a sharp blade with care. It is always better to let excess portions of at least 3-4 inches in length hang over while placing the wallpaper, just as a precaution.

