LG Gesture Control to Oppo lossless zoom: Unique smartphone tech from MWC 2019

MWC 2019 has been a hotbed for innovative technologies in smartphones. Manufacturers are no longer content with simply featuring a flagship. Their tireless desire to get their flagship offerings to stand out from the rest is what continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the industry. Our list narrow’s down the best concepts on display at the Mobile World Congress this year.

The front Time-of-Flight camera on the G8 ThinQ features Hand ID, which unlocks the phone by scanning your veins. Hand ID also builds into another feature called Air Motion. Air Motion lets you control multiple aspects of the phone – making calls, adjusting music volumes, openings apps – using different gestures.

The Energizer Power Max P18K POP looks more like a brick than a smartphone. The phone weighs a whopping 472 grams and stands thicker than three flagship phones stacked on top of each other. With an 18,000 mAh battery capacity, the Power Max P18K boasts the world's largest battery on a smartphone. According to Energizer, the phone can deliver 40 hours of gaming, 90 hours of call time and a staggering 50 days of standby time.

The Nokia 9 PureView smartphone boasts a five-camera setup on the back of the phone. Two of the five cameras on the PureView shoot pictures in colour, while the other three are monochrome. Each of the five cameras features a 12-megapixel sensor and an f/1.8 lens. Nokia has partnered with Light to develop a chip that can manage the five cameras as the Snapdragon SoC is only built to handle three lenses out of the box.

The Sony Xperia X1 is touted as the world’s first handset with a 4K OLED display. The smartphone features a unique 21:9 aspect ratio. The device boasts a 6.5-inch OLED display with 3840 x 1644 resolution, the Bravia X1 mobile engine, and Gorilla Glass 6. The X1 which replaces Sony’s XZ series also supports Atmos 3D surround sound, Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, Hi-Res audio, and LDAC.

Oppo recently announced that it was ready to release a commercial product with the new 10x optical zoom smartphone camera system. The new handset is equipped with three extra-refined camera lenses. The phone will feature an ultra-wide camera, a 48-megapixel high-res camera and a third camera that achieve 10x lossless zoom. A bigger sensor coupled with improved optical image stabilisation ensures photos remain clear no matter how much you zoom in.