App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG Gesture Control to Oppo lossless zoom: Unique smartphone tech from MWC 2019

Top five innovative smartphone concepts at MWC 2019.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

MWC 2019 has been a hotbed for innovative technologies in smartphones. Manufacturers are no longer content with simply featuring a flagship. Their tireless desire to get their flagship offerings to stand out from the rest is what continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the industry. Our list narrow’s down the best concepts on display at the Mobile World Congress this year.

LG G8 ThinQ (1)

LG’s Gesture Control

The front Time-of-Flight camera on the G8 ThinQ features Hand ID, which unlocks the phone by scanning your veins. Hand ID also builds into another feature called Air Motion. Air Motion lets you control multiple aspects of the phone – making calls, adjusting music volumes, openings apps – using different gestures.

Image Source: Thinkingtech.in

related news

Energizer's 18,000mAh Battery Phone

The Energizer Power Max P18K POP looks more like a brick than a smartphone. The phone weighs a whopping 472 grams and stands thicker than three flagship phones stacked on top of each other. With an 18,000 mAh battery capacity, the Power Max P18K boasts the world's largest battery on a smartphone. According to Energizer, the phone can deliver 40 hours of gaming, 90 hours of call time and a staggering 50 days of standby time.

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia’s Penta-camera Setup

The Nokia 9 PureView smartphone boasts a five-camera setup on the back of the phone. Two of the five cameras on the PureView shoot pictures in colour, while the other three are monochrome. Each of the five cameras features a 12-megapixel sensor and an f/1.8 lens. Nokia has partnered with Light to develop a chip that can manage the five cameras as the Snapdragon SoC is only built to handle three lenses out of the box.

Sony Xperia1 devices are seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez - RC1EFC355E40

Sony’s 4K OLED Smartphone Display

The Sony Xperia X1 is touted as the world’s first handset with a 4K OLED display. The smartphone features a unique 21:9 aspect ratio. The device boasts a 6.5-inch OLED display with 3840 x 1644 resolution, the Bravia X1 mobile engine, and Gorilla Glass 6. The X1 which replaces Sony’s XZ series also supports Atmos 3D surround sound, Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, Hi-Res audio, and LDAC.

Oppo 10x Optical Zoom

Oppo’s 10x Lossless ZoomOppo recently announced that it was ready to release a commercial product with the new 10x optical zoom smartphone camera system. The new handset is equipped with three extra-refined camera lenses. The phone will feature an ultra-wide camera, a 48-megapixel high-res camera and a third camera that achieve 10x lossless zoom. A bigger sensor coupled with improved optical image stabilisation ensures photos remain clear no matter how much you zoom in.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 08:51 am

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.