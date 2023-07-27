Leopard and cub enter sets of a TV serial in Mumbai, creating panic. Watch

A leopard was spotted inside Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon

A leopard entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial in Mumbai on Wednesday, sparking panic among the crew. The leopard, along with its cub, entered Film City in Mumbai’s Goregaon district during the filming of ‘Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta’, a Marathi family drama.

Footage shared by news agency ANI shows panicked crew members running away from the spot where the leopard was sighted. The leopard was then filmed walking on some construction beams on the set. The incident took place at around 4 pm on July 26.



#WATCH | A leopard, along with its cub, entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai yesterday. All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta says, "More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This… pic.twitter.com/m1YgSXARl6

— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expressed its anger, noting that it is the third or fourth such incident in less than two weeks. “More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. Government is not taking strong measures towards this, said Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, president of AICWA.

A few days ago, a leopard was spotted on the sets of Ajooni, a Hindi drama starring Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana.



After the leopard sighting, a partially eaten carcass of a dog was also found in Film City, creating panic among workers and staff.

Multiple teams of officials visited the site and evaluated the situation on Sunday night after the leopard was spotted, said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), who is also an honorary wildlife warden with the state forest department. A video of the leopard roaming on the sets in Film City in suburban Goregaon had surfaced on social media.

"We will be regularly patrolling the premises. As of now the situation is under control. However, since leopards share common spaces with humans it is important to be alert and aware and follow necessary advisory and instructions from the forest department," said Sharma.

The sprawling Film City, a tourist attraction, is located on the boundary of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is home to leopards, and also abuts the Aarey Milk Colony, a forest area within Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)