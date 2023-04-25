English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal

    SC sends notice as women wrestlers slap sexual harassment charges on WFI chief

    Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal appeared in the case and sought for an urgent hearing, he submitted that the petitioners are seven women wrestlers ,which includes a minor. Sibal further told the court that there is a committee report on the issue which has not been made public, he thus sought for an urgent hearing of the case.

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    April 25, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
    Supreme Court

    Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court on April 25 issued a notice in a plea by  seven Indian wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment.

    The court observed that the plea seeking registration of First Information Report (FIR) in serious allegations of sexual harassment has been made in the plea and it requires consideration.

    Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal appeared in the case and sought for an urgent hearing. He submitted that the petitioners are seven women wrestlers, who include a minor.  He told the court that there is a committee report on the issue which has not been made public and, therefore, he sought for an urgent hearing in the case.

    The court, upon hearing him, issued a notice to the respondents, including National Capital Territory of Delhi and listed the case for hearing on Friday.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    S.N.Thyagarajan
    Tags: #Brij Bhushan Saran Singh #misconduct #sexual harassment #Supreme Court #Wrestlers
    first published: Apr 25, 2023 11:27 am