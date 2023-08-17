NCLAT agrees to hear IDBI’s appeal against ZEEL at length; next hearing on Aug 31

IDBI Bank

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on August 17 has agreed to hear IDBI Bank's appeal against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order at length. The case is pertaining to the lender's insolvency plea against media major Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL).

No notice has been issued to ZEEL and IDBI has now sought a week’s time to file additional documents. The next date of hearing is on August 31.

In May 2023, the NCLT's Mumbai bench refused to entertain IDBI's plea noting that it was barred under Section 10A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Section 10A mandates that no application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) can be filed against any debtor by any financial and operational creditor for any default arising on or after March 25, 2020, for a period of one year.

This was a special provision inserted by the government in the IBC to help companies when economic activities resumed after the Covid-induced lockdowns in phases. A two-member NCLT bench said that ZEEL, which was the corporate guarantor for the loan availed by Siti Networks -the principal borrower of IDBI Bank - committed a default. The default was committed during the time specified under Section 10A.