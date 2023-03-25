Initiate dialogue with court administration before exploring the option of strike: CJI tells lawyers

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on March 25 asked lawyers to engage in dialogue with court administrations over their differences. “While it is natural for the bar to have issues with the functioning of the court administration, I request the lawyering community to resort to deliberation and discussion before exploring the option of a strike,” he had said.

Justice Chandrachud was speaking in Madurai at an event organised by the Madras High Court for laying of the foundation stone for additional court buildings in Madurai and the inauguration of the Mayiladuthurai Court.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was the chief guest at the event, and others in attendance included Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, and Justices MM Sundaresh and Ramasubramanian, judges of the Supreme Court.

The CJI said the Indian courts heard over two crore cases through video conferencing during the pandemic while the Supreme Court presided over more than four lakh cases through video conferencing till February 2023.

He also noted how technology has been used to enhance access to justice. He stated that the hybrid system of hearing with both video conferencing and physical appearances was introduced by the SC to ensure ease of access for lawyers and law students who do not live in Delhi. “Our efforts to use technology is to truly make SC a national court," he quipped.

Speaking on the use of regional language in courts, the CJI said: “English is not our first language, we think and formulate in our native language. I request the judges of High Courts to encourage young lawyers who have language barriers.”

He also spoke of SC’s e-Supreme Court Reports project, which made the apex court’s judgments available for free on its website. The CJI also highlighted that the SC is translating its judgments to regional languages. He said: “All judgments of the HC must be translated to all regional languages in India. Over 1 crore HC judgments are in SC’s search facilities, of which 8.76 judgments are from the Madras High Court. I request the CJ to ensure they are translated to Tamil.”

Speaking of inclusive representation in judiciary, he noted that the SC collegium he heads has laid down factors for considerations for appointment of judges, which include representation to members from marginalised communities, including women and other backward classes, and all HCs to the best possible extent.

The CJI also asked senior lawyers to pay juniors more to ensure they do not take up work outside of the profession. “Today's youngsters are sharp, hardworking, and hungry for work. Interact with them about their approach towards law, and you will be spellbound.”

Noting that there are barriers to entry for young women lawyers, the CJI urged senior lawyers to look beyond stereotypes and encourage women lawyers. He said: “We should understand that child bearing and child care is a choice and women should not be punished for taking up that responsibility.”

The CJI asked the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to set up crèche facilities at courts across the state as it is an important step towards providing institutional support to women.

Noting that judgments of the Madras High Court come with a watermark that make it inaccessible for the blind, the CJI asked the High Court to address the issue.