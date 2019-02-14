Latest WhatsApp update to bring simplified ‘Settings’ menu, new icons and layout

WhatsApp is rolling out a new beta update for Android users, little over a week after the Touch ID and Face ID verification was released for iOS platforms. The update is currently available only for WhatsApp beta testers and a full-fledged release will be rolled out as a stable version through Google Play channel in the coming days.

The update features a redesigned ‘Settings’ menu with a whole new layout and a host of new icons for different tools, along with adequate information under each option for new users to make informed decisions. Dedicated icons and information will be added for every sub-section option under the Settings Menu.

The update also brings enhancements to the look and feel for ‘Network Usage’. The new WhatsApp interface will work like the ‘Data Usage’ feature on the Settings menu of an Android device – displaying memory usage status with details such as date and time and the total amount of data sent and received.

Another big change coming to the app is the addition of a Payments option on the Settings page which will display the payment history of a linked bank account. The feature arrives just in time for the rollout of WhatsApp Pay.

Each option in the Accounts section also reveals a dedicated icon. Tapping on other options like Security, Change Number, Help and Two-step Verification also displays redesigned icons. Users will now receive specific details about a function by simply tapping on any sub-section option under the primary Settings menu.

WABetaInfo – where the changes were first spotted – also claimed the new tweaks would be rolled out via the stable channel soon but the release date is yet to be revealed.