    Kylie Jenner accused of 'cosplaying as middle class' after she takes daughter, nieces to Target

    Kylie Jenner had daughter Stormi Webster as well as nieces, Chicago, Kim Kardashian's daughter, and True, Khloe Kardashian's daughter, on a Target run.

    July 20, 2022 / 09:07 PM IST
    US socialite Kylie Jenner and partner US rapper Travis Scott were earlier slammed for using private jets to fly short distances.

    Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has been accused of doing some damage control as she went shopping to Target following backlash over her private jet.


    The 24-year-old took her daughter Stormi Webster as well as nieces, Chicago, Kim Kardashian's daughter, and True, Khloe Kardashian's daughter, on a Target run, reports aceshowbiz.com. She took to TikTok to share a video of the "surprise" trip.


    The clip began with the three little girls riding in a shopping cart as Kylie asked them: "Where are we going girls?"


    The girls exclaimed in unison before entering the store, "Target!" As Kylie walked past the home section, she asked: "You guys don't want any bowls?" to which all three girls promptly respond, "No!" The girls showed more interest in some items in the toy section as Chicago and Stormi giggled at the register while waiting to go home with their new toys.

    "Surprise target trip wit my girls," Kylie captioned the cute clip, which seemed to be innocent. However, many quickly reported that Kylie might have a hidden agenda with the trip, as many ripped Kylie's attempt at "cosplaying as middle class".

    One person reacted to the video, "Did u rent out target for this real question," while another claimed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was "playing normal life simulator".

    A third user similarly claimed that Kylie was "trying to appeal to us peasants", and another simply wrote, "What in the damage control?"

    The video arrives after Kylie Jenner was slammed for boasting about her and boyfriend Travis Scott (II)'s private jets. After she posted a picture of her and the rapper standing in front of their private jets, it was revealed that she would take her private jet for short flights.

    The estimated flight time was just three minutes as opposed to a road trip that would have taken just 40 minutes. The page later clarified that the total flight time ended up being 17 minutes. Flight records also show that the mother of one takes regular flights amounting to less than 15 minutes each.

    The discovery led to many Twitter users branding Kylie "a full time climate criminal".


    While this isn't the first time that the family has made tone-deaf statements on social media, the timing of these posts is deemed by most social media users as inappropriate given the heatwave and wildfires that many regions of the world are currently facing due to climate change. And that the carbon footprint of any flight is massive, especially of private jets used for short trips.

    (With inputs from IANS)

    first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:03 pm
