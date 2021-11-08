Kamal Haasan to debut in NFT space, launch digital avatars

``My life's journey of over six decades has blurred the distinction between my personal and professional life and will be my offering for this metaverse,” Kamal Haasan said.

Another actor has joined the non-fungible token (NFT) space as Kamal Haasan soon coming up with his own NFT collections. This comes after actor Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT collection beat all records of NFT bids in India, proving to be the most successful NFT in India so far.

Bachchan's NFT collections of 'Madhushala', autographed posters and collectibles, have received nearly Rs 7.18 crore in an auction organised by BeyondLife.club. The auction opened on November 1 and closed on November 4.

Haasan, through Lotus Media Entertainment, has partnered with a licensed digital collectibles platform called Fantico.

On the platform, the actor will launch his digital avatars, NFTs and will also debut in the metaverse.

Fantico will be launching a game-based metaverse wherein Haasan will have his own world. However, details of the metaverse and his virtual world have been kept under wraps for now.

As for the NFTs, they are slated to be launched on www.kamal.fantico.io. The platform will first launch a list of NFTs which will bring his fans closer to the icon.

The platform noted that Kamal Haasan has always experimented with various genres of films, with his look in those films and the use of technology. It is only natural that he makes his presence felt in the virtual world which is expected to be the future of entertainment.

On Fantico, Haasan's fans will get to interact with his digital avatars, they will be able to buy memorabilia and souvenirs - both physical and digital, and can have meet and greet sessions with the actor.

“I am excited to explore the emerging intersection of the digital and physical world which is now becoming popularly known as metaverse," said Kamal Haasan.

