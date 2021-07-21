Jeff Bezos says Amazon customers and employees paid for his space trip

In this photo provided by Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, exits the Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule after it parachuted safely down to the launch area with passengers Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk, near Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Blue Origin via AP)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who recently returned from an 11-minute trip to space on board a rocket built by his company Blue Origin, has thanked the customers and employees of Amazon for funding the journey.

Jeff Bezos, along with his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old pilot Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemon, flew to an altitude of 351,210 feet on July 20.

The 57-year-old business tycoon who became the second billionaire in the world to launch his own aircraft (New Shepard) into space this month, said at a news conference: “I want to thank every Amazon employee, and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all this.”

He added: “So seriously, for every Amazon customer out there and every Amazon employee, thank you from the bottom of my heart very much. It is very appreciated.”

The statement has triggered a social media backlash with users pointing out alleged inhumane working conditions in Amazon.

For instance, Robert Reich, professor of public policy at the University of California, wrote on Twitter: “Amazon workers don’t need Bezos to thank them. They need him to stop union-busting and pay them what they deserve.”

US Senator Elizabeth Warren also echoed the same sentiments and wrote: “Jeff Bezos forgot to thank all the hardworking Americans who actually paid taxes to keep this country running while he and Amazon paid nothing.”

She added: “It is time for Jeff Bezos to take care of business right here on Earth and pay his fair share in taxes.”