'Janata Curfew' anniversary: Netizens recall observing first day of lockdown, banging utensils

A 14-hour shutdown was observed - a first part of the series of COVID-19-induced lockdown - on March 22 last year. PM Modi had appealed the country to bang utensils on that day to honour the healthcare and other frontline workers.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
An old woman bangs utensil to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. (Photo: Pankaj Singh Tomar)

An old woman bangs utensil to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. (Photo: Pankaj Singh Tomar)


The first 'Janata curfew' in the country was observed on March 22, 2020 - exactly a year ago - as the nation braced for one of the longest period of shutdown. On the first anniversary of the Janata curfew, netizens recalled the banging of thaali (utensil) and chanting of 'Go Corona, Go'.

On March 19 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a televised address asked the country to observe a 14-hour shutdown on March 22 - which happened to be a Sunday. Except for essential service providers, all others were asked to remain indoors between 7 am to 9 pm.

Modi had also appealed to the citizens to honour the contribution of healthcare and other essential workers - positioned at the frontline to combat the COVID-19 pandemic - by banging utensils on 5 pm on that day in their balconies, or outside their doors.

Netizens, on March 22, 2021, recalled the memories by sharing visuals from the day. Some also resorted to humour to remember how some of the citizens misinterpreted the prime minister's message and gathered in groups to bang utensils and raise slogans against coronavirus.





A year later, the battle against coronavirus is still underway in India and other parts of the world. The fatality rate, below 2 percent, is one of the lowest in India. The country has, over the past month, witnessed a COVID-19 resurgence, taking the tally of active caseload to around 2.50 lakh - up from 1.34 lakh at the start of February.

Cumulatively, India has reported a total of 11,646,081 coronavirus cases to date, including 160,003 deaths.
