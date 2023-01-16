James Cameron watched 'RRR' twice, says SS Rajamouli after meeting iconic director

"RRR" director SS Rajamouli with "Avatar" director James Cameron. (Image: ssrajamouli/Twitter)

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is a roll. Not only is his magnum opus “RRR” sweeping the awards, he is meeting the directors that he says are inspiring. Just days after he shared photos with “God” Steven Spielberg, Rajamouli has now met James Cameron, the famous director of “Titanic” and the “Avatar” movies.

Rajamouli shared two photos on Twitter and recounted that Cameron apparently loved “RRR” so much that not only did he recommend it his wife but he also watched it again.

He also added that Cameron spent ten minutes talking to him and Team RRR about the movie, which seems like from the Critics Choice Awards 2023, where “RRR” won the Best Foreign Language Film and “Naatu Naatu” won best original song.

“The great James Cameron watched RRR. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both,” Rajamouli wrote sharing photos with the iconic director.

At the Critics Choice Awards, Rajamouli was nominated in the Best Director category too, along with Steven Spielberg (The Fablemans) and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once). But he lost to Kwan and Scheinert.



I just met GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw

— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023