App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsIT
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Chrome could soon get a battery-saving feature

The company added a commit to the Chromium project last year for Chromium-based browsers which prevented media content from caching to disk

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google’s Chrome will soon get a battery-saving feature to allow its users to peruse the browser for longer. Google is expected to test Microsoft’s battery-saving feature for Chrome users.

One of the major contributing factors to Chrome’s battery usage issue is video streaming. Microsoft has already attempted to solve this for the Chromium-based browser through a battery-saving feature. This prevents media content from being cached to disk, thus consuming less power. Microsoft has also improved this feature to activate the power saving feature when a device running on the battery is detected.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Microsoft’s Shawn Pickett said, “Keeping the disk active during this process increases power consumption in general and can also prevent certain lower-power modes from being engaged in the operating system. The potential disadvantage is that the caching behavior can now be different depending on whether the device is connected or not. Since the entire change is under a feature key, the idea is to verify that the reduction in media caching does not lead to any discernible difference in user-facing functionality between the scenarios during the testing trials”

Close
The company added a commit to the Chromium project last year for Chromium-based browsers which prevented media content from caching to disk. A new commit has now been added to verify if the device is running on battery and not on AC power. Therefore, the commit will currently work only for battery-operated devices, such as laptops and desktops would remain unaffected by this change.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 06:31 pm

tags #Chromium #Google #Google Chrome #Microsoft #Technology #trends

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.