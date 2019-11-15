App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infinix S5 Lite launched in India: Check out price, specs of an affordable punch-hole display smartphone

The S5 Lite will be available on Flipkart, starting November 22.

Carlsen Martin

Infinix recently launched a Lite version of the S5 in India. The S5 Lite debuts in India as the cheapest smartphone with a punch-hole notch. For an affordable handset, the S5 Lite punches above its price.

The Infinix S5 Lite is only available in one variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (Expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot). The S5 Lite is priced at Rs 7,999 in India and will be available on Flipkart, starting November 22. The phone is available in Midnight Black, Violet, and Quetzal Cyan colours. So, let’s take a look at everything the S5 Lite has on offer.

The Infinix S5 Lite is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which will put it up against the likes of other entry-level smartphones. The S5 Lite packs a 4,000 mAh battery capacity, which the company claims provide more than 18 hours of 4G talk time. The phone also features FM radio, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also boasts a 2.5D gradient glass finish, notwithstanding its low asking price.

Close

On the front, the device gets a 6.55-inch HD+ (720*1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen offers a peak brightness of 480 nits and a 268ppi with an exception 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The punch hole notch on the panel houses a 16 megapixel front shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and 77.3-degree FOV.

related news

On the back, you get a fingerprint reader and a triple-camera setup. At the helm, the setup offers a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 78-degree FOV coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a low light sensor. The phone also has an ambient light sensor, digital compass, accelerometer, and proximity sensor.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 06:44 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones

