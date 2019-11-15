Infinix S5 Lite launched in India: Check out price, specs of an affordable punch-hole display smartphone

Infinix recently launched a Lite version of the S5 in India. The S5 Lite debuts in India as the cheapest smartphone with a punch-hole notch. For an affordable handset, the S5 Lite punches above its price.

The Infinix S5 Lite is only available in one variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (Expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot). The S5 Lite is priced at Rs 7,999 in India and will be available on Flipkart, starting November 22. The phone is available in Midnight Black, Violet, and Quetzal Cyan colours. So, let’s take a look at everything the S5 Lite has on offer.

The Infinix S5 Lite is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which will put it up against the likes of other entry-level smartphones. The S5 Lite packs a 4,000 mAh battery capacity, which the company claims provide more than 18 hours of 4G talk time. The phone also features FM radio, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also boasts a 2.5D gradient glass finish, notwithstanding its low asking price.

On the front, the device gets a 6.55-inch HD+ (720*1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen offers a peak brightness of 480 nits and a 268ppi with an exception 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The punch hole notch on the panel houses a 16 megapixel front shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and 77.3-degree FOV.