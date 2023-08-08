Indians aren't ready to return to office: 71% prefer flexibility to better pay, finds survey

The survey also revealed that 63 percent of employees prefer to work in a hybrid setting. (Representational image: Pixabay)

As offices across the world initiate return-to-office, employees in India are far from ready to return to working in an office five days a week like in pre-pandemic days. According to a new survey by job site Indeed, 71 percent of Indian professionals chose flexibility as the top parameter while looking for a job.

The survey, which drew data from more than 1,200 job seekers in India, said that flexibility “includes the ability to work from home, set your own hours, and take breaks as needed," CNBC Make It reported. Flexibility has been becoming a priority for professionals who have experienced better productivity and work-life balance when they can choose where and when they work.

As per Indeed's survey, 70 percent of working professionals looked for hybrid or remote “work modes” when evaluating a job opportunity, while 67 percent considered the compensation offered for the job which includes salary, benefits, health insurance, and family leave, among others.

But, at a time when several global offices have been vocal about wanting their employees to work from offices, this may lead to poor attrition rates in companies, especially with giants like TCS reporting a large number of resignations, especially from women, after they asked their employees to return to office.

“Employers’ attitudes towards remote work remain at odds with the preferences of job seekers in India,” Sashi Kumar, Indeed India’s head of sales told CNBC Make It. “The latter remains keenly interested in remote work, whereas employers are far less likely to mention ‘work from home’ in the job ads they post.”

The survey also revealed that 63 percent of employees prefer to work in a hybrid setting where they can work from home some days and from the office on others, but only 51 percent of the 561 surveyed employers stated they provide that option.

