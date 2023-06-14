Google to get stricter about return to office, will track employee badges for attendance

Google's hybrid work policy requires employees to work from office three days a week

Google is getting more strict about its return-to-office mandate, telling employees that badge tracking and noted attendance will be included in their performance reviews. According to a CNBC report, Google will crack down on employees who are not following its three-days-a-week-in-office policy as the tech giant seeks to foster in-person collaboration after the pandemic.

Google was one of several companies that adopted a remote work model during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. It later revised the policy, telling employees to work from office for at least three days a week.

Last week, Google updated its hybrid work policy again to crack down on employees who are not showing up to office. The company will now track employee badges to check how often employees come to office. Moreover, in-person attendance will be included as a factor in performance reviews.

Employees who had earlier received the all-clear to work fully remotely may also have their status reevaluated, according to CNBC.

“there's just no substitute for coming together in person,” chief people officer Fiona Cicconi wrote while announcing the updated policy.

‘Check my work, not my badge’

Google employees are not pleased about the company’s U-turn on remote work. Posts on an internal site called Memegen reveal their dissatisfaction with the new rules on attendance.

“If you cannot attend the office today, your parents should submit an absence request,” reads one popular meme posted by an employee. The meme shows a picture of Fiona Cicconi in front of a chalkboard.

Another employee exhorted the company to “check my work, not my badge.”

Concern is also high among staffers who changed cities or moved states after they were told they could work remotely.

A spokesperson for Google said that badge data collected is “aggregated” for company leaders as Google has transitioned fully to a hybrid work week.

“Now that we’ve fully transitioned to the hybrid work week, company leaders can see reports showing how their teams are adopting the hybrid work model,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.