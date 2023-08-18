English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Woman living in Canada for 3 years says there’s only one thing she misses about India

    In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the woman could be heard telling that she was from Ottawa and found Toronto better than the country's capital.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST
    India Canada

    The video comes weeks after another woman studying in Canada was slammed for saying that it was her dream to leave India. (Representational Photo).

    An Indian woman who has been living in Canada for the last three years received backlash from social media for the accent in her answers to the questions posed to her.


    In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the woman could be heard telling that she was from Ottawa and found Toronto better than the country's capital and added that she missed nothing about India except her parents.


    Several users commented on the video, which has gone viral, criticising the woman for her accent.

    "My uncle and aunt been in Canada for 20 years. Citizens, kids born there, yet not an ounce of accent. Sticking to your accent shows the level of mental security you have over faking one like this," one user wrote.

    Related stories

    "Kamran Akmal speaks better English than her," another user wrote.

    "In three years madam has changed the accent and style of talking. Only show how much mentally enslaved we are that we just can't help but ape the west. no individuality of their own," a third user wrote.

    The video comes weeks after another woman studying in Canada was slammed for saying that it was her dream to leave India and her favourite part of living in Canada was getting to see sunrise and sunset.

    Later, Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi wrote in support of the woman and offered her a job in any Truecaller office around the world after she graduated.

    Also read: Canada student trolled for 'dream to leave India' comment gets job offer from Truecaller CEO

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Canada #India #Ottawa #Toronto
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 02:51 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!