Woman studying in Canada says it was her 'dream' to leave India, gets slammed on Twitter. Viral Video

The video, which has gone viral, received many responses on Twitter many of whom criticised the woman for her words. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @desimojito).

An Indian woman studying in Canada was criticised on Twitter recently for stating that it was her dream to leave India and her favourite part of living in Canada was getting to see sunrise and sunset.

In the video shared on Twitter, the woman can be seen answering questions from a male presenter where she reveals she was studying biotech and later intended to become a businesswoman.



Sad that we don’t get to see sunrise and sunset in India. Mudi ji rezine karo :) pic.twitter.com/ava07S4qw5 — desi mojito (@desimojito) July 30, 2023

The video, which has gone viral, received many responses on Twitter many of whom were critical of her words.

"I lived in Canada for a year and moved back. That one year was the most depressing year. The summers are good but winters are a nightmare. Trust me India is far better than Canada if you are well educated," one user wrote.

"Sad , she went to Canaddda to see sunset and sunshine , she could have just gone to her building terrace," another user wrote.

"Not generalising, but the fact of the matter is Canada is mostly importing India's trash. I've personally experienced people who couldn't read and write in english properly are scoring 8-9 bands in IELTS. People who say Canada has more opportunities than India are fools," a third user wrote.

"It's called study-tourism. When you can't get into any good college in US or Europe, you choose low-hanging Canada, because that would be an ego-pumping thing. One of my cousins went to study microbiology in Canada, he's working at a gas station now doing accounts. Lol," another user wrote.

Also read: Employees accuse fashion giant of toxic work culture: ‘asked to rate each other’s appearance’