Trolled for 'dream to leave India' comment, Canada student gets job offer from Truecaller CEO

Alan Mamedi tweeted on Thursday asking her not to listen to the outside world and she was welcome to work in any Truecaller office worldwide once she completes her studies.

A Twitter video released on Sunday went viral after an Indian woman studying in Canada was heard saying that "it was her dream to leave India" and she intended to become a businesswoman in future.

The woman's comments was slammed by many on the platform, but the girl found support from Truecaller founder and CEO Alan Mamedi who tweeted on Thursday asking her not to listen to the outside world and she was welcome to work in any Truecaller office worldwide once she completes her studies.

"People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream! When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the world," Mamedi wrote on Thursday.



People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream! When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the https://t.co/PuotNAMwKK — Alan Mamedi (@AlanMamedi) August 3, 2023

Mamedi's tweet supporting the woman received mixed responses, with some praising him for his words while other users criticising him.

"That's a wonderful gesture, Alan," one user wrote.

"Wow! Wholesome gesture," a second user wrote.

"So you don't need to know any of her qualifications and skills to hire her? A biotech grad at Truecaller? How people got jobs in the 60s. Just knowing each other was enough and you've taken a step further. No interview, no CV. Coz she left India (like millions), she gets a job!," a third user wrote.

Mamedi replied to the user who questioned the merit behind the idea of giving her employment, by saying a well-educated person was one who wished to learn new things. Further, in another reply, Mamedi stated that he would help the woman to show that bullying anyone was wrong.

"A well educated person is a person with high ambitions to learn new things. That's all you need. PS. Our CFO is a space physicist," Mamedi wrote.

"What does home country have to do with this? You think it's easy to get into universities without excellent grades? Especially biotech? She clearly has high ambitions in life, and those are people I want to work with. Also, to demonstrate that bullying is not OK, I will help her," he added.

Ekta had revealed in the video that she was doing a course in biotech in the country and added that her favourite part of living in Canada was getting to see sunrise and sunset.

Also read: Woman studying in Canada says it was her 'dream' to leave India, gets slammed on Twitter. Viral Video