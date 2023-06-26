Man gets into IIM Ahmedabad after 9 unsuccessful attempts

Dwibesh Nath completed his bachelors in engineering following which got his first job. After he began working, he remained committed towards his dreams and after nine failed attempts, secured a seat at IIM Ahmedabad. (Photo credit: Screengrab from linkedin.com/dwibesh-nath).

The patience and perseverance of a Odisha-based man finally paid off after he secured admission at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad (IIMA) in his 10th attempt.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Dwibesh Nath gave his Common Admission Test (CAT) four times to secure a seat at a renowned institute, but could not do so. He also gave a GMAT exam six times to try and get a seat at a prestigious institute. In his sixth attempt, he secured his seat at the management institute.

"I appeared for CAT for the first time in the final year of my engineering. Initially, the score was not good but later I secured good marks, but it was not enough to get admission into reputed institutes like IIM-A. In the meantime, I got a campus selection in a good company and, I took up the job," Nath told The Times of India.

"I always wanted to pursue MBA from a reputed institution, but my educational background didn’t support me much. I come from an Odia medium school and my English was weak. I was criticised for my accent. It was disappointing and discouraging for me," he added.

Nath completed his bachelors in engineering following which got his first job. After he began working, he remained committed towards his dreams and after nine failed attempts, secured a seat at IIMA.

"I realised that with CAT, I may not be able to make it to any reputed MBA college, so I chose the tough path and decided to appear for GMAT.

Even after clearing the examination, I was in the waiting list. It was a tough time for me, but I decided not to give up. I appeared for the seventh time in GMAT and cleared again, but in the meantime, the waiting list got cleared and I got into IIMA," Nath said.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Nath had worked for Toyota Kirloskar Motor in his last role before securing the seat at IIMA and before that, worked for over a decade at Maruti Suzuki. He is also a co-founder of Jharkhand-based NGO.

"It has been only 2 months now at IIMA, but this institution has given me a lot of wow moments which clearly convince the worth of the institution.

Being at the forefront of India's growth story and getting the international exposure at IIMA provide a unique position to make a meaningful difference and be a catalyst for positive change," Nath wrote in a LinkedIn post.