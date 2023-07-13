How this woman was allegedly conned into paying Rs 82,000 fine for a 'dirty passport' in Bali

After the family paid the fine for the passport, they were allowed to continue their holiday. (Representational)

An Australian woman has issued a warning to fellow travellers planning to go abroad following her harrowing experience at Bali airport in Indonesia. Monique Sutherland, accompanied by her 60-year-old mother, embarked on what was supposed to be a much-needed vacation in the scenic province. Little did they know that they would fall victim to an alleged scam orchestrated by airport personnel.

The ordeal began at Tullamarine airport when the pair checked into the Batik Air counter, New York Post reported. Monique, 28, was singled out by airport staff due to the condition of her passport.

She was coerced into signing an additional form, described as a "blue form," which she was instructed to carry along with her passport. The reason given for this was the slight dirtiness of her seven-year-old passport.

After navigating through immigration and finalizing their paperwork, Monique and her mother boarded the plane, looking forward to their six-hour non-stop flight to Bali.

However, their excitement was short-lived. After they arrived at the tourist hotspot, airport staff noticed the blue note in Monique's possession and immediately subjected her to a distressing interrogation.

She was taken to an interrogation room, where she claims to have endured over an hour of questioning. Adding to her distress, the staff conversed in Indonesian and laughed, leaving her feeling frightened and petrified.

Eventually, they accused her of breaking the law due to her damaged passport and offered to resolve the issue in exchange for a fee of $1000. They made it clear that if she refused to pay, her passport would not be returned to her.

Firmly standing her ground, Monique, who had recently become unemployed, refused to pay the exorbitant fee. However, the situation took a turn for the worse when the staff members targeted her elderly mother.

Exploiting her fears, they convinced her to pay the demanded amount, using Monique's passport as leverage, the NYP reported. With the money in hand, the family was allowed to proceed with their holiday, albeit with a significantly diminished mood.

They managed to return home to Melbourne safely without encountering any further complications during customs.

Monique later contacted an Australian border security staff member, who reportedly informed her that she had likely fallen victim to a setup. "My passport was never the real issue," she told New York Post. "It was an easy way to get some money from inexperienced tourists."

Normal wear and tear of passport is generally never a problem while travelling; only severe damage poses a potential issue.