How Indians send out-of-office messages: Viral post sparks hilarious responses

The tweet which opened flood gates for others to share the work cultures in their respective countries.

An Indian, an American and a European walk into a bar... Wait. That's the joke. But what has been unfolding on Twitter today, isn't one. Or maybe it is. You be the judge.

It all started when a US producer and game developer, David Gallaher, shared how Americans write their out-of-office messages.

The tweet opened flood gates for others to share the work cultures in their respective countries.

A Twitter user commented, "I'll be going on maternity leave in 3 weeks. I'm taking 12 weeks off. I have to use all my personal time and vacation. My boss: Y'know, you have that laptop and you can always work from home for the last few weeks if you need the money. Guess where I'm from."

To which, Alan Reid said, "I don't know why Americans put up with this. When my kids were born I took 3 months off work each time to help my wife and bond with the kids. Legally I could have taken 6 months if I chose to."

Then, a Swedish national also pitched in, "In Sweden, every child born comes with 480 days of paid parental leave. Each parent get 240 days but one parent can give the other parent his or hers days, except for 90 of them which are reserved exclusively for him/her. You guys have it tough."

But, when it came to slogging with no personal, work life boundaries, Indians took the cake. Or at least a huge chunk of it.

Here are a few responses to how Indians write their out-of-office emails.



Indian out-of-office: My grandfather has died for the 3rd time this month so will be away till next month waiting for my ailing grandmother to join him in heavens above!

Pray for them…don’t call me! — DibsGhazal (@DibsGhazl) March 28, 2022





Indian out of office

Indian out of office

I have left the office for 30 min for grandfather's funeral but let me know if there is any work. I will come back to the desk



Indian out of office. I will be available on phone and online while my surgery is on.





Indian out-of-office:

Indian out-of-office:

I've fallen very ill and am possibly on my deathbed. I am very sorry for the inconvenience I have caused. Please feel free to text me for anything you might need.



Indian out-of-office: Does not exist!





Indian OOO: I'm never out of office. Here's my personal mobile nbr too in case u need me 24/7

— Dawn (she/her) (@Nneshama) March 30, 2022



Indian Out-of-office 'I'll carry my work laptop to the operation theatre just in case'





Indian out-of-office

Indian out-of-office

I am on a much-deserved, long overdue, 'granted after much convincing my boss that all pending tasks are over & nothing in the world would come up' holiday. Still if you can't wait, please feel free to make my colleagues' lives as hell as you have made mine.

While the jury is still out on which country has the best (read: wrong answers only) out-of-office messages, do you have one ready?

Before you answer that, let me just work on mine... "My mother-in-law's sister has fallen off the bed and broken a leg. I am rushing her to the hospital and won't be available in the office for the next hour or so. If, however, there is any work-related emergency, you can reach me on 987..."