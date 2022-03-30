English
    How Indians send out-of-office messages: Viral post sparks hilarious responses

    Americans and Eurpoeans may be fighting it out but, when it comes to slogging with no personal, work life boundaries, Indians took the cake. Or at least a huge chunk of it.

    Ankita Sengupta
    March 30, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST
    The tweet which opened flood gates for others to share the work cultures in their respective countries. (Image credit: David Gallaher/Twitter)

    An Indian, an American and a European walk into a bar... Wait. That's the joke. But what has been unfolding on Twitter today, isn't one. Or maybe it is. You be the judge.

    It all started when a US producer and game developer, David Gallaher, shared how Americans write their out-of-office messages.

    The tweet opened flood gates for others to share the work cultures in their respective countries.

    A Twitter user who goes by @ShutUpFish commented, "I'll be going on maternity leave in 3 weeks. I'm taking 12 weeks off. I have to use all my personal time and vacation. My boss: Y'know, you have that laptop and you can always work from home for the last few weeks if you need the money. Guess where I'm from."

    To which, Alan Reid -- who, according to his Twitter bio, is "unfortunate enough to share a birthday with Donald tRump!" -- said, "I don't know why Americans put up with this. When my kids were born I took 3 months off work each time to help my wife and bond with the kids. Legally I could have taken 6 months if I chose to."

    Then, a Swedish national, who goes by the handle @swe_met, also pitchen in, "In Sweden, every child born comes with 480 days of paid parental leave. Each parent get 240 days but one parent can give the other parent his or hers days, except for 90 of them which are reserved exclusively for him/her. You guys have it tough."

    But, when it came to slogging with no personal, work life boundaries, Indians took the cake. Or at least a huge chunk of it.

    Here are a few responses to how Indians write their out-of-office emails.








    While the jury is still out on which country has the best (read: wrong answers only) out-of-office messages, do you have one ready?

    Before you answer that, let me just work on mine... "My mother-in-law's sister has fallen off the bed and broken a leg. I am rushing her to the hospital and won't be available in the office for the next hour or so. If, however, there is any work-related emergency, you can reach me on 987..."
    Tags: #office humor #out-of-office #workplace humour
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 05:05 pm
