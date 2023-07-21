How brands like Swiggy, Uber, Durex cashed in on 'Barbenheimer' trend

It would be an understatement to say that Barbie and Oppenheimer have created a buzz among the masses. Both the movies had massive openings at the box office on the first day and garnered rave reviews. Fans absolutely couldn’t keep calm and the clash of Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan’s ventures added so much to the excitement. Soon the monicker “Barbenheimer” started trending online.
From restaurants opting for Barbie-themed food to all-pink parties, we have seen it all. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy said that he read the Bhagavad Gita while preparing for the film and bowled over his fans.
Brands did not leave any stone unturned as well and cashed in on the Barbenheimer trend. From Swiggy to Blinkit and Durex to Uber, companies hopped on to the trends bandwagon with oodles of creativity up their sleeves.
Durex
A post shared by Durex India (@durex.india)View this post on Instagram
“Barbie GF. Oppenheimer BF. Now that’s a Mutual Climax we’d like to see,” condom company Durex wrote.
Swiggy
which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/Q71DeZLoOj
— Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 21, 2023
Swiggy stacked a few pink-coloured eatables on one side and black ones on the other to show their support for the Barbenheimer trend.
Burger King
#Barbie or #Oppenheimer? Settle this battle at a Burger King near you!#Barbenheimer #BurgerKing #BurgerKingIndia #HomeOfTheWhopper #Settle #battle #VegWhopper #ChocoLavaCake #Barbie #oppenehimer pic.twitter.com/DXQHs11LOR
— BurgerKingIndia (@burgerkingindia) July 21, 2023
Burger King India shared a picture of their signature whopper to depict Oppenheimer and choco lava cake for Barbie.
Uber
View this post on Instagram
“Petition to declare 21st July a holiday for celebrating #Barbenheimer,” Uber quipped in their marketing campaign.
Blinkit
1 ticket for 1 ticket for
Barbie Oppenheimer
please please pic.twitter.com/pMXcgdWZkf
— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) July 19, 2023
Apart from delivering groceries in 10 minutes, Blinkit surely knows how to keep up with ongoing trends as well.
Tinder
y'all might wanna take notes pic.twitter.com/c9149bUjsr
— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) July 20, 2023
Dating app Tinder was not far behind either and came up with a hilarious promotional tactic based on Barbenheimer.
