    How brands like Swiggy, Uber, Durex cashed in on 'Barbenheimer' trend

    Brands did not leave any stone unturned as well and cashed in on the Barbenheimer trend. From Swiggy to Blinkit and Durex to Uber, companies hopped on to the trends bandwagon with oodles of creativity up their sleeves.

    Edited by : Shubhi Mishra
    July 21, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST
    Barbenheimer

    From Swiggy to Blinkit and Durex to Uber, companies hopped on to the trends bandwagon with oodles of creativity up their sleeves. (Image: @Vinithasree3/Twitter)

    It would be an understatement to say that Barbie and Oppenheimer have created a buzz among the masses. Both the movies had massive openings at the box office on the first day and garnered rave reviews. Fans absolutely couldn’t keep calm and the clash of Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan’s ventures added so much to the excitement. Soon the monicker “Barbenheimer” started trending online.

    From restaurants opting for Barbie-themed food to all-pink parties, we have seen it all. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy said that he read the Bhagavad Gita while preparing for the film and bowled over his fans.

    Brands did not leave any stone unturned as well and cashed in on the Barbenheimer trend. From Swiggy to Blinkit and Durex to Uber, companies hopped on to the trends bandwagon with oodles of creativity up their sleeves.


    Durex


    “Barbie GF. Oppenheimer BF. Now that’s a Mutual Climax we’d like to see,” condom company Durex wrote.

    Swiggy

    Swiggy stacked a few pink-coloured eatables on one side and black ones on the other to show their support for the Barbenheimer trend.


    Burger King

    Burger King India shared a picture of their signature whopper to depict Oppenheimer and choco lava cake for Barbie.

    Uber



    “Petition to declare 21st July a holiday for celebrating #Barbenheimer,” Uber quipped in their marketing campaign.


    Blinkit

    Apart from delivering groceries in 10 minutes, Blinkit surely knows how to keep up with ongoing trends as well.

    Tinder

    Dating app Tinder was not far behind either and came up with a hilarious promotional tactic based on Barbenheimer.

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 04:38 pm

