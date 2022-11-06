House from ‘Stranger Things’, where the demon Vecna lived, is on sale for…

(Image credit: tolestemple.com)

A palatial US home, shown in Stranger Things as the abode of chief antagonist Vecna, is on the market. Featuring a grand dining room, bar and handcrafted book shelves, the house is located in Georgia state.

It was built in 1882 and renovated recently. The house covers a 6,000 square-feet area.

In the Netflix sci-fi horror series, it is where a boy named Henry Creel grew up, realising he possesses psychokinetic powers, which take him down a dark path. He eventually becomes Vecna, possessing the residents of the fictional town Hawkins.



Walking into the home, listed for $1.5 million, will transport you straight to the world of Stranger Things but the sellers want you to know there is no actual danger from Vecna.

"(There is) a majestic formal dining room where telekinesis is no longer practiced during meals," the listing said.

If you buy this $1.5 million-house, you get to enjoy a host of oddities -- a cast iron urinal and a gothic style guest house which can be put up on Airbnb.

The ancient looking house has a surprisingly modern kitchen featuring new appliances and a walk-in pantry with well-integrated storage.

There is also a butler's pantry that connecting the kitchen to the dining room, hosting a "beautiful wet bar", ice maker and ample cabinets.

The present owners described the house as a "labor of love that we hate sometimes" in an interview with CNBC.

“These historic homes always are because the renovating feels like it never ends,"they said. "It can be extremely overwhelming, but you must dive in and go piece by piece."

And, they want the future owners to be ready for what the house demands.