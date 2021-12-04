Wearable tech: Best sleep trackers in three price bands

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro tracks four health metrics, including sleep and stress levels.

Sleep is serious business. A Statista report has predicted that the sleep economy could be worth $585 billion by 2024. This sleep economy includes products, services and applications connected to sleeping. From smart displays to external trackers, multiple devices can now track the quality of your sleep, but most of us still lean on our smartwatch or activity tracker to track our biggest source of rest and recovery – sleep.

Keeping tabs

Most sleep trackers keep tabs of three key variables. They can track the time you’re inactive and measure your sleep duration by identifying the point you drop off and rise. Sleep quality is a critical variable, wearables can detect interrupted sleep. They are programmed to sense when you’re tossing and turning or waking up during the night. Brands like Fitbit also break down your sleep phases and let you know how you slept during which phase of your sleep.

Sleep tech

It’s the accelerometers – small motion sensors in your wearable – that are the vital piece of tech here. Accelerometers measure how much movement you're making while you sleep. This data is analysed with an algorithm to estimate sleep time and quality. Today, even budget trackers are equipped with heart rate monitors. These monitor sleep stages from REM (rapid eye movement) to deep sleep and slight sleep stages by keep tabs on heart rates. Wearables also rely on microphones that can measure your respiration by tracking snoring, sleep apnea and how frequently you wake up during the night.

These wearables are the best for sleep tracking:

Under Rs 10,000

OnePlus band: It costs about the same as a meal for 2 at your local pizzeria. This sporty, lifestyle accessory is rated 5ATM and IP68; it’s water resistant up to 50 metres for 10 minutes and is dust-resistant, too. The OnePlus Band offers on-demand daytime spot checks for SpO2 and keeps track of your sleep. (Rs 1,499)

OnePlus Band

OPPO Band Style: One of the most elegantly designed budget fitness bands in the sub Rs 3,000 price band with a refined gold metal buckle and beige band that encircles the display. The band sports a vibrant 1.1-inch AMOLED display. The headline wellness feature is the SpO2 sensor that can be monitored as you sleep. It also gives sleep duration and sleep stage records. (Rs 2,799)

OPPO Band Style

Realme Watch S: With a 15-day battery life, you don’t have to worry about charging this wearable frequently. The Watch S offers you data on deep, light and REM sleep as well as time spent awake. You can view visual representation of your sleep data with colour-themed graphs and heart rate readings on both the watch and the companion app on your phone. (Rs 4,999)

Realme Watch S

Rs 10,000-20,000

Fitbit Versa 3: Fitbit has been one of the pioneers in the sleep tracking space, with deep sleep insights. Fitbit’s daily Sleep Score (out of a total of 100) is a handy number to help you better understand your sleep patterns. You get more drilldown data if you opt for a Fitbit Premium (Rs 999/year) subscription. This includes a detailed Sleep Score breakdown as well as Snore and Noise detect. The premium option also offers guided sleep sessions. (Rs 18,999)

Fitbit Versa 3

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: Amazfit’s BioTracker is at the heart of all the wellness features of this smartwatch. The brand’s PAI health assessment allows one-tap tracking of four key health metrics that include sleep levels and stress levels. The GTR 3 Pro has an Ultra HD AMOLED and the navigation crown that will remind you of your old-school wristwatch. (Rs 18,999)

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

Garmin Forerunner 55: This lightweight (under 40 g) smartwatch brings some of Garmin’s key wellness features at a sub-Rs 20,000 price point. Like most Garmin wearables, this one will appeal to fitness enthusiasts and serious runners. The companion Garmin Connect app offers a wealth of wellness data. Sleep statistics include total hours of sleep, sleep stages, and sleep movement. (Rs 19,885)

Garmin Forerunner 55

Over Rs 20,000

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Samsung’s newest flagship smartwatch has added multiple wellness features that ride on the brand’s new BioActive Sensor and a faster chip. This includes a new tool that measures body composition. The advanced sleep tracker detects and holistically analyses sleep stages. The watch’s new improvements track blood oxygen level and snoring patterns and offers advanced insights from the National Sleep Foundation. (Rs 23,999 onwards)

Samsung Galaxy 4

Apple Watch Series 7: Battery life and charging speeds have improved with the last few editions of the Apple Watch; the best smartwatch option for iPhone users without a budget constraint. Apple’s sleep tracking feature doesn’t just keep track of your sleep but also helps you create a schedule and bedtime routine to meet your sleep goals; this, as we all know, is easier said than done. The Apple Watch also tracks your respiratory rate while you’re asleep. (Rs 41,900 onwards)