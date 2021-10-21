Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, GTS 3 launched in India: All you need to know

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 has officially been unveiled in India. The three new smartwatches run on the proprietary Zepp OS and have third-party app support.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is the high-end model in the line up with a price tag of Rs 18,999. Both the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 are priced at Rs 13,999. The three smartwatches are available for purchase on Amazfit’s official website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Amazfit is offering a Rs 1,000 discount on all three smartwatches until October 22. However, all three smartwatches are listed as sold out on the official website. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is available in Brown Leather and Infinite Black colours, while the vanilla GTR 3 comes in Moonlight Gray and Thunder Black. Lastly, the GTS 3 features Graphite Black, Ivory White, and Terrar Rose colour options.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro sports a 1.45-inch (480x480 pixels) AMOLED display with a pixel density of 331 ppi. The watch comes a number of health tracking sensors for heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, a PAI health assessment system, and menstrual cycle tracking. It also features 150 built-in sports modes, 8 of which can be tracked automatically.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro can be paired with any smartphone or iPhone running Android 7 or iOS 12 and above. The watch run Amazfit's proprietary Zepp OS with third-party app support. The GTR 3 Pro also supports Bluetooth calling and Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

The GTR 3 Pro opts for a two-button setup as well as water resistance up to 5ATM. The smartwatch packs a 450 mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. The GTR 3 Pro features accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric altimeter, ambient light, and temperature sensors. It also comes with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and QZSS.

Amazfit GTR 3

The vanilla GTR 3 shares all the same sensors, sports modes, and tracking features with its Pro counterpart. Smartphone compatibility, interface, and voice assistant support are also the same as the GTR 3 Pro. However, the vanilla GTR 3 opts for a smaller 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with a 454x 454 pixels and a pixel density of 326 ppi. While the GTR 3 retains the same battery capacity as its pro counterpart, it offers up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge. You do lose out on Bluetooth calling on the GTR 3.

Amazfit GTS 3

The GTS 3 also has the same sensors, tracking features, sports modes, interface, compatibility, and voice assistant support as the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro. However, the GTS 3 sports a 1.75-inch square-shaped AMOLED display with a 390x450 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 341 ppi. It shares the same 1,000 nits of peak brightness and tempered glass as the GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro. The watch loses out on Bluetooth calling and features a single-button setup. It packs a 250 mAh battery, which can last with up to 12 days on a single charge.