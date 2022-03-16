India reports 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 2,876 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a tad higher than infections reported a day before, though fresh incidents remained under 5,000 for the tenth day in a row.

The tally takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country to 4,29,98, 938.

A total of 98 deaths due to the infectious disease were also recorded, raising the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 5,16,072. Of these new deaths, 54 were backlog deaths reported by Kerala as part of its data reconciliation exercise.

Kerala, at 18, also reported the highest coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by Punjab which registered 12 fatalities in a day. Twenty-eight states and UTs, however, did not report any COVID-19 deaths during the period.

The country’s active caseload has now fallen to 32,811 - down 1,106 from the previous day - and active cases constitute 0.08 percent of the total confirmed cases. Kerala, at 8,887, has the highest active COVID-19 caseload in India.

In the 24-hour period, a total of 3,884 recoveries were added taking the total recoveries to 4,24, 50, 055 while the recovery rate touched 98.72 percent.

India’s daily COVID-19 test positivity rate has now reached 0.38 percent while the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate reached 0.44 percent.

As per the figures shared by the health ministry, a total of 78.05 crore total tests have been carried out so far of which 7,52,818 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

It also showed that 180.60 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country thus far, while the Centre has provided 183 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.