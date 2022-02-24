India logs 14,148 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active cases now below 1.5 lakh

India has reported 14,148 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, continuing the trend of under 20,000 new daily cases this week and the dip in active cases also continued. The new cases take the number of total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,28, 81, 179.

A total of 302 COVID-19 deaths were also registered, taking the official toll of fatalities due to the infectious disease to 5,12,924. Kerala, meanwhile, continued to report backlog deaths as part of its data reconciliation exercise and registered 121 backlog deaths.

The state also recorded the highest, 67, deaths in India in a day, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka which reported 23 and 21 fatalities respectively.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the country stands at 1,48,359—9.8 percent lower than the previous day. The active cases now comprise 0.35 per cent of the total confirmed cases.

The daily test positivity rate in India has now come down to 1.22 percent while the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate came down to 1.6 per cent.

As the states cumulatively registered 30,009 recoveries in the last 24 hours, it raised the total recoveries to 4,22,19,896 and the recovery rate reached 98.42 per cent.

The health ministry said that a total of 76.35 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far of which 11,55,147 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Overall, 176.52 crore vaccine doses have also been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus, as per the details shared.

The Centre also said that it has supplied 173 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states so far of which 10.79 crore doses are balanced and unutilised.