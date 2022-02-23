Hong Kong one of the most isolated cities in the world, thanks to strict Covid curbs

Hong Kong is facing its worst COVID-19 wave to date.

Hong Kong on Tuesday imposed its strictest social distancing measures yet as it struggles to maintain a "zero-Covid" policy amid an Omicron-fuelled spike in cases.

Like mainland China, Hong Kong has adhered to a staunch "zero-Covid" policy that has kept infections low through targeted lockdowns and prolonged social distancing measures. The approach has left it one of the most isolated major cities in the world.

But the spread of the Omicron variant in the Chinese territory is threatening to derail the strategy as cases rapidly tick up each day.

On Tuesday, city leader Carrie Lam announced gatherings in private premises will now be limited to two families -- the first time Hong Kong has applied restrictions to homes. She did not detail how it would be enforced.

In public, all gatherings will now be capped at two people -- down from four.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"We are now facing the most dire situation," Lam said.

"We have seen a surge in the number of confirmed cases and some are worried the real number would be beyond thousands each day."

The city on Wednesday recorded 625 new cases -- setting a new daily record.

Starting Thursday, Hong Kong will close hair salons and places of worship, while a vaccine pass will be rolled out February 24.

The pass will bar the unvaccinated from shopping malls, supermarkets, wet markets and department stores.

Since the start of its Omicron outbreak in late December, Hong Kong had already closed gyms and bars, while restaurants are only allowed to serve takeout in the evenings.

The latest measures aim to buy time for Hong Kong to increase its vaccination rate, Lam said -- which sits at less than 50 percent for the elderly.

"The time has come for Hong Kong to take some tough measures," she said.

Long lines formed outside local testing centres across the city Tuesday.

"It's getting worrying," said Maggie Wu, a barrister who had waited more than two hours to get tested near City Hall.

"I don’t think the economy will allow for a full lockdown," she said, adding that Hong Kong needs to "reconnect to the world".

Health officials said they have detected 19 infection clusters and urged the public to limit socialising.