In-Depth: How panic and politics marred AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Europe

As another wave of the coronavirus pandemic crashes over Europe, doubts about the safety of one of the most widely available and affordable vaccines has rattled immunisation programmes around the world even though most regulators have again given it a clean chit.

Experts also said that adverse effects such as blood clots detected after administration of the AstraZeneca shot, which triggered the alarm, are not linked to the vaccine, and are reported in a higher proportion of the general population compared with a set of people who took the jab.

Many European countries including Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway and Iceland suspended AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, which threatened to turn widespread disarray into an outright debacle.

However, many countries lifted the suspension on March 18 after the European medical regulator said the jab is safe and effective.

Yet, Norway and Sweden said they were not ready to resume the vaccine's usage. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said it "took note" of the EMA's ruling, but it was "premature" to draw conclusions and it would announce its own opinion by the end of next week.

Concerns about the shot are based on a small number of recipients who developed blood clots or abnormal bleeding.

But health experts and drug regulators, including the European Medicines Agency (EMA), say there is no evidence to prove that the complications were linked to the vaccine. Researchers have also warned that the premature suspension and public mistrust will amplify vaccine resistance.

AstraZeneca has strongly defended its vaccine, saying review of more than 17 million people who had received its vaccine found that they were actually less likely than the general population to develop dangerous clots.