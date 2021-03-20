In-Depth: How panic and politics marred AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Europe

Denmark, the first to suspend the jab, said the move was precautionary. The decision, however, triggered a chain reaction with Austria, Italy, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg suspending the jab in the next few days.
The second wave of suspensions began after Germany indicated it would put the shots on hold. Only days after touting the safety of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, Italy’s Health minister, Roberto Speranza, suspended the jab in step with Germany’s decision.
“There is no clear evidence, clear correlation, that these events are linked to the administration of the vaccine,” he had said.
But once Germany hit the pause button, others quickly followed, possibly to present a united front and avoid the political fallout from being an outlier if problems were to emerge later.
Spain joined the decision to suspend AstraZeneca. France also succumbed to pressure and followed suit. French Health Minister Olivier Véran had said only days ago that there was “no reason to suspend.” Later, Véran told the Parliament, “France has to listen to Europe, listen to all the European countries.”
“We got to the point of a suspension because several European countries, including Germany and France, preferred to interrupt vaccinations... to put them on hold in order to carry out checks. The choice is a political one,” Nicola Magrini, director general of Italy’s medicines authority AIFA, told daily la Repubblica.
Also, the decisions revolve around AstraZeneca, a company with which EU has had sour relations since the pharma giant drastically scaled back projected vaccine deliveries for the early part of 2021.
The delay prompted EU to tighten rules on the export of shots. Since January 29, companies seeking to export vaccines from EU have had to seek permission from where the production takes place and European Commission.
The new regulations also empower EU’s members to keep any vaccine doses made within the bloc from being sent abroad if the manufacturer has not yet met its supply obligations to member countries.
On March 4, Italy and EU blocked shipment of 250,000 doses of vaccine to Australia produced by AstraZeneca. Italy’s foreign ministry said the country acted because Australia is regarded as a “non-vulnerable” country under the new regulations; because vaccines are in short supply in Italy and the EU generally; and because of delays in AstraZeneca’s vaccine deliveries to the bloc’s member countries.
The European Commission also plans to launch the dispute settlement process in its coronavirus vaccine contract with AstraZeneca. Commission’s Chief spokesperson Eric Mamer said they were waiting for the go ahead from EU members to write to the firm to demand talks on its alleged failure to honour its contract.
Mamer said the letter "will allow us to start a dialogue with the company as part of a dispute settlement process."
By its own admission, the British-Swedish company has fallen well short of promised deliveries.
AstraZeneca had been expected to deliver 90 million doses of vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, but will likely only be able to supply 30 million, after production delays at its EU plants. In the second quarter, it hopes to deliver 70 million, many fewer than the 180 million initially promised.
Empty chairs are seen at a waiting area for people who receive AstraZeneca's vaccine at a vaccination centre, temporarily set up in a hall of the fair, in Cologne, Germany on March 18, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen)