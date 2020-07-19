App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCGI pulls up Glenmark for false claim on Favipiravir

DCGI issued notices based on a representation by a Member of Parliament (MP), who complained about the cost of the drug and the false claims.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) issued notices to Glenmark seeking clarification from the company regarding false claim that its antiviral drug Fabiflu, is effective on COVID-19 patients with co-morbodities.

"It has been mentioned in representation that Glenmark has claimed that this drug is effective in co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes whereas in reality, as per protocol summary, this trial was not designed to assess the Fabiflu in co-morbid conditions. No clinically sufficient data specific to these conditions are available," said VG Somani, DCGI in the notice to the company.

Fabiflu is the generic version of Favipiravir, which was approved by DCGI for treating mild COVID-19 patients in June.

Close

Also Read: If Rouhani's COVID-19 numbers are true, Iran is heading for herd immunity

related news

DCGI issued notices based on a representation by a Member of Parliament (MP), who complained about the cost of the drug and the false claims.

Glenmark initially fixed the price of the Fabiflu at Rs 103 per tablet, taking the overall cost of the 14-day regimen that includes 122 tablets to Rs 12,500. The company last week dropped the prices to Rs 75 per tablet that brought the cost down to Rs 9,150.

The MP said that the cost proposed by Glenmark is definitely not in interest of the poor, lower middle class and middle class people.
First Published on Jul 19, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Favipiravir #Health

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.