App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19: ICMR deploys IBM's Watson to expedite responses from testing

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said that it is critical to remain focused on testing, diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus patients in order to lower the growth curve.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian Council of Medical Research has deployed IBM's artificial intelligence tool Watson Assistant to expedite and simplify responses from testing to provide accurate and updated data on COVID-19, the IT company said on Monday. The virtual chat assistant will give responses based on the final guidelines issued by ICMR and also filter old rules that remain valid for handling tests, sample collection, diagnostics, data entry etc related to coronavirus cases.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said that it is critical to remain focused on testing, diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus patients in order to lower the growth curve.

He said with the number of on-field testing teams expanding across the nation as part of India's COVID-19 measures, collaboration with IBM will help automate responses from the field and facilitate access to accurate and updated data on the coronavirus diagnostics and reporting.

Close

"This will help augment our teams' response time and allow them to concentrate on priorities like developing and updating testing and treatment protocols and guidance for COVID-19," Bhargava said.

related news

Coronavirus cases in the country have increased to 42,533 till date and killed 1,373 people.

"Technology continues to play a significant role in India's fight against COVID-19, and it is crucial to evaluate and leverage the most effective solutions to support these initiatives. The deployment of IBM's chatbot AI platform is aimed to help ICMR effectively manage the process of capturing data relating to COVID-19," Ministry of Electronics and IT Additional Secretary Gopalakrishnan S said.

The virtual agent has been deployed on protected pages of the ICMR website that can be accessed only by authorized personnel who are involved with sample collection and testing in hospitals and diagnostic labs, the statement said.

"As India rises to meet the challenge of COVID-19, it is crucial to enable government bodies such as ICMR to utilize data and capabilities effectively for rapid detection and treatment," IBM general manager for India and South Asia, Sandip Patel said.

Watson virtual agent will handle text based queries in Hindi and English language.

"Queries will be categorized under various headings such as governance, logistics, data entry and sharing, staff training and testing and for complex questions, pre-defined contact information of ICMR is made available. The virtual agent is also expected to help in on-boarding new data entry operators and staff of diagnostic centres, as the COVID-19 test network expands across the country," the statement said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #IBM #India #Indian Council of Medical Research

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Decoding SARS-COV-2: A dummy's guide to the dreaded virus

Decoding SARS-COV-2: A dummy's guide to the dreaded virus

Most firms across industries keeping salary hike budgets unchanged amid pandemic: KPMG

Most firms across industries keeping salary hike budgets unchanged amid pandemic: KPMG

Coronavirus lockdown: How Maharashtra's Wardha has managed to remain in green zone, despite being surrounded by affected districts

Coronavirus lockdown: How Maharashtra's Wardha has managed to remain in green zone, despite being surrounded by affected districts

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.