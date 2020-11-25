PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chinese drug maker CNBG seeks approval to launch COVID-19 vaccine for public use: Report

This makes China National Biotec Group the first drug maker outside Russia to seek general use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

China National Biotec Group Co. (CNBG), a leading vaccine developer has sought authorisation to bring its COVID-19 candidate to the market, Bloomberg has reported.

The Bloomberg report cites Shi Shengyi, the vice general manager of Sinopharm – CNBG’s parent company – as saying that an application in this regard was submitted to Chinese regulators on November 25. The application is likely to include data from the phase-3 clinical trials that were conducted in the Middle East and South America.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on COVID

Close

CNBG, Sinopharm Group and China’s drug regulator, the National Medical Products Administration, did not immediately confirm this development.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

This would make CNBG the first drugmaker outside Russia to seek general use authorisation for its vaccine candidate against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The move is being seen as an attempt to challenge rivals from the United States and the United Kingdom as the race to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 heats up. Western vaccine developers such as Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are yet to formally seek emergency use authorisation from regulators.

COVID-19 Vaccine Watch: What you need to know about manufacturing and pricing

CNBG had said its phase-3 human trials involved more than 50,000 people in countries such as Argentina to Egypt and had progressed smoothly. It had also said there had been no serious adverse events. However, unlike its Western rivals, CNBG is yet to release phase-3 efficacy data of its vaccine candidate. Thus, it remains unclear how quickly will the shot be approved by the Chinese regulators.

The news report suggests CNBG has signed supply agreements with multiple countries including Malaysia, Brazil, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

More than 5.9 crore people have been infected by the disease so far leading to over 14 lakh deaths. While the number of new COVID-19 cases being reported has fallen in some countries, others fear a second wave of infections. Rapid and effect inoculation is being seen as the only way to end the pandemic.

Yet, despite vaccines having not been approved, they are already in widespread use. Hundreds of thousands of people in China are believed to have been inoculated under an emergency-use program, leading to concerns in the scientific community.

Also read: Unproven COVID-19 vaccine? No problem in China, where people are scrambling for shots
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #vaccine

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.