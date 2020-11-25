Live now
Nov 25, 2020
Coronavirus News Live Updates| 6,224 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, 109 more die
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 91 lakh. There are 4,38,667 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 247th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 91,77,841 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,34,218 deaths. A total of 86,04,955 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,38,667 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 4.78 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.76 percent. Globally, more than 5.87 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.95 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Coronavirus News Live Updates: No fresh COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra but curbs in offing, says Rajesh Tope There will be no fresh lockdown in Maharashtra but some restrictions will be introduced to keep a check on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. Maharashtra has seen a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the last one week, increasing the woes of the state administration and fuelling talks of fresh curbs on public life as happening in some other states which have imposed night curfews in select cities to stem the infection spread. Speaking to reporters here, Tope said, "There has been no decision yet on introduction of another round of lockdown in the state. "In fact, there will be no lockdown but some strict restrictions will be introduced for a period to keep a check on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths among states in the country. Tope said, The state government has also ramped up daily tests to increase the chances of detection. No person needs to be afraid of another lockdown but there will be some restrictions for sure
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away at 71
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has passed away. He was 71 years old.
Patel, a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Gujarat and the Treasurer of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), was battling complications related to COVID-19. He had tested positive for the infectious disease on October 1.
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Odisha records 642 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 3,15,271 after 642 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities took the state's toll to 1,671, a health department official said. As many as 648 patients during the day recovered from the contagion taking the total number of COVID-19 cured persons in the state to 3,07,374, which is 97.49 per cent of the caseload. The states case fatality ratio (CFR) now stands at0.53 per cent, he said. Of the 642 new cases, 374 were reported from various quarantine centres and the remaining were detected during contact tracing, the official said. Keonjhar recorded the maximum number of new cases at 70, followed by Nuapada at 69 and Sundargarh at 66. The health department tweeted, "Regret to inform the demise of fourteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengal registers 49 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,545 fresh cases The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 8,121 after 49 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin here. The tally mounted to 4,63,463 after 3,545 new cases of infection were reported from different parts of the state, it said. Altogether 3,646 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 4,30,462. The discharge rate is 92.88 per cent at present. The number of active cases now is 24,880, the bulletin said.
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi recorded 6,224 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and a positivity rate of 10.14 per cent while 109 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,621, authorities said. These relatively high number of fresh cases came out of the 61,381 tests conducted on Monday including 24,602 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. Authorities had said last Friday that 23,507 RT-PCR tests, the highest till date, were conducted a day before.