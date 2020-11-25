Coronavirus News Live Updates| 6,224 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, 109 more die

Coronavirus News Live Updates: No fresh COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra but curbs in offing, says Rajesh Tope There will be no fresh lockdown in Maharashtra but some restrictions will be introduced to keep a check on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. Maharashtra has seen a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the last one week, increasing the woes of the state administration and fuelling talks of fresh curbs on public life as happening in some other states which have imposed night curfews in select cities to stem the infection spread. Speaking to reporters here, Tope said, "There has been no decision yet on introduction of another round of lockdown in the state. "In fact, there will be no lockdown but some strict restrictions will be introduced for a period to keep a check on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths among states in the country. Tope said, The state government has also ramped up daily tests to increase the chances of detection. No person needs to be afraid of another lockdown but there will be some restrictions for sure