AIIMS halts OPD admissions for two weeks as COVID-19 cases surge

After witnessing a surge in coronavirus patients, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi has reportedly decided to stop admissions to the Outpatient Department (OPD) once again. AIIMS will not be admitting patients to the general and private wards of the hospital for two weeks starting September 2.

The order will be reviewed after two weeks and may not be revoked if the inflow of COVID-19 patients remains high. This rule will not be applicable to emergency patients who require immediate hospitalisation, reported The Print.

A circular issued by the AIIMS on September 1, read: “The order does not apply to emergency patients who may require inpatient hospitalisation in general wards or those who have been advised the treatment in private wards owing to emergency/semi-emergency conditions. Employees Health Scheme (EHS) patients will also continue to be hospitalised as is clinically warranted.”

The hospital administration took this decision to optimise the usage of available inpatient beds to hospitalize seriously ill coronavirus patients.

This is the second time AIIMS Delhi has decided to suspend all OPD admissions since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in India. Earlier, a similar order was passed on March 24 stating all non-emergency departments, including surgical departments, will stop seeing new or follow-up patients, except for emergency cases. The services had only been resumed after three months on June 25.