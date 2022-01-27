9,672 Omicron samples found in January in genome sequencing, huge rise from December: Govt

Image Source: Reuters

As many as 9,672 Omicron samples were found in January in genome sequencing constituting 75 per cent of the total sequenced samples of COVID-19, a huge rise from the December figure of 1,292, the government said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, NCDC Director Dr S K Singh said sub-lineages of Omicron – BA.1 and BA.2 were found in sequenced samples while BA.3 has not been found yet.

Also Read: COVID-19 : Ten states reporting 77 % of active cases, less hospitalisation due to vaccines: Health Ministry

"We were getting more samples of BA.1 earlier mostly found in travellers but now we are seeing that BA.2 has become more prevalent in the community,” Singh said.

He further said that a huge rise from December has been seen in the number of Omicron samples in January.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"In genome sequencing, a huge increase in Omicron samples was seen between December and January,” he said.

In December, only 1,292 omicron samples while 17,272 samples were of Delta variant and of AY series of COVID-19 in genomic sequencing.

In January, 9,672 omicron samples were found which was about 75 per cent of total sequenced samples and AY lineage was found in 3,201 samples and Delta was found in 1,578 samples, he said.

He further said that Delta variant has been found predominantly in Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

"It is not that everywhere we are finding only Omicron cases, we are also seeing Delta variant cases which shows that Delta variant impact has not completely ended. In severity and hospitalisation, we can also find delta so it is important we don’t look at hospitalised cases unilaterally that it is omicron so it would be mild,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia INSACOG said that Omicron is in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially, with BA.2 lineage, an infectious sub-variant of Omicron, found in a substantial fraction in the country.