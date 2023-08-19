HCL's Roshni Nadar says she had never used an Excel sheet before pursuing her MBA

Roshni Nadar further said that her journey had been a "trial by fire" since she did not have any siblings to take help from.

HCL Chairperson Roshni Nadar said that when she went to business school to pursue her Master of Business Administration (MBA) course, she was the only one in her batch who had not used an Excel sheet until then.

"I was the only person at business school to never have used an Excel sheet," Nadar said at Moneycontrol's Indian Family Business Awards 2022 on Saturday.

Nadar completed her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and was appointed HCL CEO in 2009. She further said that her journey had been a "trial by fire" since she did not have any brothers or sisters to take help from and referred to her parents and her partner- Shikhar Malhotra- as some of the mentors in her journey.

"My parents, my partner and Srinivasan are my mentors," Nadar said during the session.

Nadar expressed pride at the philanthropy work done by HCL and added that the company had put in place a succession plan even before she had joined.

She further added the first industry she worked in at HCL was finance and by the time she had turned 28, she was already in-charge of the holding company of the organisation.

