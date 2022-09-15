English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 2 Days to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Harsh Goenka takes a dig at King Charles with 'promotion is delayed' tweet

    King Charles has spent virtually his whole life as heir apparent and has become a familiar figure in his own right, even as he starts a new job at an age when most people have retired.

    Ankita Sengupta
    September 15, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST
    Harsh Goenka equated delay in promotional cycles to the

    Harsh Goenka equated delay in promotional cycles to the "delay" Charles had to face to become king.


    Days after King Charles took over the monarchy and on the first full day of Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state -- the last chance to say farewell -- industrialist Harsh Goenka used the fact that Charles had to wait for 73 years to become the king as a meme for professionals awaiting a promotion.

    "All those who are complaining in this promotion cycle that their promotion is delayed, we are handing out this image," joked Goenka with a picture of King Charles seated on the throne.

    The industrialist had also brought up the issue of bringing the Kohinoor diamond embedded in the monarch's crown -- albeit with a touch of humour.

    On September 9, after the death of Queen Elizabeth, Harsh Goenka tweeted, "My great grandfather told me stories about his meeting with her. My little one went to the Buckingham Palace to see where the Queen lived. Her life spanned my six generations. RIP."

    His dig at Charles, however, was aimed at how the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth has spent virtually his whole life as heir apparent and has become a familiar figure in his own right, even as he starts a new job at an age when most people have retired.

    Born on November 14, 1948, Charles became heir to the throne at the young age of three years and three months.

    Read more: King Charles private portfolio is worth more than Queen Elizabeth's. Here's how

    His first official engagements came in the 1970s and as heir, his role has primarily been to support his mother Queen Elizabeth "in her role as a focal point for national pride, unity and allegiance".

    He has welcomed dignitaries on her behalf, attended states dinners, travelled as her overseas representative to more than 100 countries, and presented honours in her name.

    Since the death of his father Prince Philip in April 2021 and his mother's declining health, Charles has been noticeably more visible, tightening an inner circle around him with Camilla, his youngest brother Edward, William, and Kate.

    "Whatever happens, he's not going to have a long reign and that's going to be difficult for him," said royal author Phil Dampier.

    "But he's known this for a long time, and I think people are now going to start to be looking at William and Kate for the future," he told AFP.

    (With inputs from AFP)

    Read more: Next in line: Prince William and Kate modernise royal family life
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Kate #King Charles #Queen Elizabeth II #William
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 05:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.