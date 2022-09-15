Harsh Goenka takes a dig at King Charles with 'promotion is delayed' tweet

Harsh Goenka equated delay in promotional cycles to the "delay" Charles had to face to become king.

Days after King Charles took over the monarchy and on the first full day of Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state -- the last chance to say farewell -- industrialist Harsh Goenka used the fact that Charles had to wait for 73 years to become the king as a meme for professionals awaiting a promotion.



All those who are complaining in this promotion cycle that their promotion is delayed, we are handing out this image…. pic.twitter.com/2XYtLgXK1Z

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 14, 2022

"All those who are complaining in this promotion cycle that their promotion is delayed, we are handing out this image," joked Goenka with a picture of King Charles seated on the throne.

The industrialist had also brought up the issue of bringing the Kohinoor diamond embedded in the monarch's crown -- albeit with a touch of humour.

On September 9, after the death of Queen Elizabeth, Harsh Goenka tweeted, "My great grandfather told me stories about his meeting with her. My little one went to the Buckingham Palace to see where the Queen lived. Her life spanned my six generations. RIP."

His dig at Charles, however, was aimed at how the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth has spent virtually his whole life as heir apparent and has become a familiar figure in his own right, even as he starts a new job at an age when most people have retired.

Born on November 14, 1948, Charles became heir to the throne at the young age of three years and three months.

His first official engagements came in the 1970s and as heir, his role has primarily been to support his mother Queen Elizabeth "in her role as a focal point for national pride, unity and allegiance".

He has welcomed dignitaries on her behalf, attended states dinners, travelled as her overseas representative to more than 100 countries, and presented honours in her name.

Since the death of his father Prince Philip in April 2021 and his mother's declining health, Charles has been noticeably more visible, tightening an inner circle around him with Camilla, his youngest brother Edward, William, and Kate.

"Whatever happens, he's not going to have a long reign and that's going to be difficult for him," said royal author Phil Dampier.

"But he's known this for a long time, and I think people are now going to start to be looking at William and Kate for the future," he told AFP.

(With inputs from AFP)