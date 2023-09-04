Harish Salve, former Solicitor General of India, gets married for 3rd time in London

Harish Salve was awarded one of India’s highest honour, the Padma Bhushan, in 2015.

Harish Salve, former Solicitor General of India and one of the country’s top lawyers, got married for the third time in London. He had a private wedding ceremony on Sunday and exchanged vows with his bride Trina in the presence of family and close friends.

The 68-year-old was earlier married to Meenakshi and got divorced after three decades of marriage. He later married Caroline Brossard in 2020. His intimate wedding with Trina was attended by former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi and his girlfriend and model Ujjwala Raut, Indonesian billionaire businessman Sri Prakash Lohia, steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, industrialist Sunil Bharti Mittal and Gopichand Hinduja, Chairperson of the Hinduja Group, among others, according to reports.

Salve has been part of several high-profile cases, including that of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national who is convicted of espionage by a Pakistani court and is on death row. He also took up actor Salman Khan’s hit-and-run case of 2002 in which Khan was sentenced to five years of jail earlier. Later, he was acquitted of all charges following Bombay High Court’s decision in December 2015.

In 2015, Salve was awarded one of India’s highest honour, the Padma Bhushan. He served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to 2002 and was appointed as the Queen’s Counsel for the courts of Wales and England in January.

Salve’s clientele include the Tata Group and the ITC Group as well.